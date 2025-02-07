US donald trump

Donald Trump has set up a task force to tackle all the ‘anti-Christian bias’ he claims is happening – 16 top responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2025

Donald Trump has had the Sharpies out again, with yet another executive order.

He addressed the National Prayer Breakfast, where we can only assume they were saying a couple of Hail Marys for the price of eggs, to announce an EO creating a task force to tackle all that anti-Chrisian bias that we hear so much about all the time.

In what must be a sigh of relief for people who hate that pesky separation of Church and State rule from the US Constitution, he’s also setting up a White House Faith Office, to be headed by his former Spiritual Advisor, Paula White.

In case you were wondering what Ms. White’s credentials are for the job, this might help.

People wondered whether the anti-Christian bias might go to another school – amongst other things.

Biblical scholar and caller-out of BS, Dan McClellan had this to add.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab