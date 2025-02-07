Donald Trump has set up a task force to tackle all the ‘anti-Christian bias’ he claims is happening – 16 top responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump has had the Sharpies out again, with yet another executive order.

He addressed the National Prayer Breakfast, where we can only assume they were saying a couple of Hail Marys for the price of eggs, to announce an EO creating a task force to tackle all that anti-Chrisian bias that we hear so much about all the time.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast announces that he's signing an order directing AG Pam Bondi to head a task force "to eradicate anti-Christian bias" pic.twitter.com/pa8yoGrsnT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

In what must be a sigh of relief for people who hate that pesky separation of Church and State rule from the US Constitution, he’s also setting up a White House Faith Office, to be headed by his former Spiritual Advisor, Paula White.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "This week, I am also creating the White House Faith Office led by Pastor Paula White." pic.twitter.com/xqYZXcaK01 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025

In case you were wondering what Ms. White’s credentials are for the job, this might help.

‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.’ — Trump’s faith adviser and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ character come to life Paula White is now an official White House employee pic.twitter.com/WKjKWjlmAH — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 6, 2019

People wondered whether the anti-Christian bias might go to another school – amongst other things.

1.

Ya know what's anti-christian? A bible dedicated to earthly kingdoms that you slap your name on and sell for $60. https://t.co/TAGUFrDuur — Jody Dean (dfwjodydean.bsky.social) (@DFWJodyDean) February 6, 2025

2.

What is more anti-Christian than being the Antichrist? https://t.co/mfdFKiXDsU — kathooks (@hookskat) February 6, 2025

3.

There isn’t anti-Christian bias in America, there’s anti-Jesus bias in American Evangelical Christianity. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 6, 2025

4.

Donald Trump says he's signing an executive order to make Attorney General Pam Bondi the head of a task force to "eradicate anti-Christian bias." Yet another likely unconstitutional executive order. pic.twitter.com/pk3Z9H8jNO — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 6, 2025

5.

I am so proud of President Trump for his plan to banish the scourge of discrimination against Christians in our nation. This is no small feat. Even just finding discrimination against Christians could take a task force several years. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 6, 2025

6.

Ah yes, the kkkhristian persecution complex…. https://t.co/3KMjOIVpCC — DrBootiedo (@DocMojaveDesert) February 6, 2025

7.

5300 members of the clergy are convicted pedophiles. There are 10 transgender athletes in NCAA sports. Which “problem” should be given priority? — Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, APR Fellow PRSA (@PRProSanDiego) February 6, 2025

8.

Its giving Handmaid's Tale..I am a Christian and you know what makes people not want to be Christian? Is all these fake Christians. ..pure evlll .This is right out of Project 2025 https://t.co/7mnoMm7zSh — APRIL TeamTayvisSilkSonic (@APRILRHCP) February 6, 2025

9.

Is he channeling Henry VIII? pic.twitter.com/BRRRtLYpYU — MoeJoe (@MoeJLong) February 6, 2025

10.

Going after immigrants is always one stone's throw away from going after everyone else who doesn't fit into their image of America. https://t.co/E792lepsJe — Beatriz L. (@be_narrative) February 6, 2025

11.

Is this an Onion story? https://t.co/PrUggY3ikj — Bruce Schoenfeld (@bruceschoenfeld) February 6, 2025

12.

We're witnessing the fourth reich. They're actively marching us in to fascism. Or giving it a hell of a good try. Seriously. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) February 6, 2025

13.

I don't know who the fuck paula white is and I don't fucking care. A "white house faith office" has no fucking business in my government. The @aclu needs to get on this asap. — Orangeworker (@JREEEEE9) February 6, 2025

14.

Now will this cover all religions, because the constitution protects all religions, not just Christianity?? — Teyana (@Teyana29) February 6, 2025

15.

a violation of the First Amendment https://t.co/olylwBntwJ — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) February 7, 2025

16.

Generally speaking, slashing government funding for Christian organizations like Catholic Relief Services, attacking Lutheran charities, and maligning the US Conference of Catholic Bishops isn't especially pro-Christian. https://t.co/ABhPXQkh9Q — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 6, 2025

Biblical scholar and caller-out of BS, Dan McClellan had this to add.

If you think efforts to dismantle systemic power asymmetries faced by disadvantaged & minoritized groups are bad, but efforts to more deeply entrench & institutionalize systemic power asymmetries enjoyed by privileged & powerful groups are good, you need to grow the hell up. https://t.co/Vs7YZ5LIWN — Dan McClellan (@maklelan) February 6, 2025

