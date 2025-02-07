Donald Trump’s plans for a new air traffic control system was already weird but the transcript will blow your mind

US donald trump wtf

Donald Trump was quick to tell everyone he knew exactly what had happened in the immediate aftermath of the Washington DC plane crash, a terrible tragedy in which 67 people lost their lives.

Now he’s had a bit of time to think about it, the President has come up with a new air traffic control system to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

And when we say it’s quite the listen, it’s quite the listen.

Trump: “We’re all gonna sit down & do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new. Not pieced together, obsolete, like it is, land-based … you can’t hook up land to satellites and you can’t hook up satellites to land, it doesn’t work … let’s spend less money… pic.twitter.com/MFzSQriT0f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

But that’s nothing compared to how hard it hits written down, shared by @atrupar.

Nurse! The screens!

And here are just a few of the many, many responses Trump’s thoughts (can we call them that?) prompted.

“We’re all gonna do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new…land-based … you can’t hook up land to satellites and you can’t hook up satellites to land, it doesn’t work.” What the fuck does that mean. pic.twitter.com/1sE3GgwJHC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 6, 2025

… I won’t tell you what country, but I use a system from another country.” There’s Trump with his ‘America First’ bullshit. He doesn’t even trust Americans to build his system. — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) February 6, 2025

This is another classic: “you can’t hook up land to satellites” theory—brought to you by the guy who thinks you need ID to buy bread. Maybe next he’ll explain how the moon is too far away for Wi-Fi. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) February 6, 2025

Behold: the Orange Cockwomble’s understanding of software-intensive systems is staggering. https://t.co/3mEUqXCoQs — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) February 6, 2025

I like the bit at the end where he claims that his own plane uses a completely different air traffic control system from another country because it is better. https://t.co/8xPb5Kd8IV — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 6, 2025

