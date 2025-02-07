US donald trump wtf

Donald Trump’s plans for a new air traffic control system was already weird but the transcript will blow your mind

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2025

Donald Trump was quick to tell everyone he knew exactly what had happened in the immediate aftermath of the Washington DC plane crash, a terrible tragedy in which 67 people lost their lives.

Now he’s had a bit of time to think about it, the President has come up with a new air traffic control system to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

And when we say it’s quite the listen, it’s quite the listen.

But that’s nothing compared to how hard it hits written down, shared by @atrupar.

Nurse! The screens!

And here are just a few of the many, many responses Trump’s thoughts (can we call them that?) prompted.

