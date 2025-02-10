Donald Trump was asked which of the ‘woke’ shows he’s been lambasting he’s actually seen and had people wobbling their heads into next year

US donald trump woke

Full disclosure – we weren’t overly familiar with the work of the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington.

But we know all about it now after Donald Trump said he was appointing himself its chair because of all the ‘woke’ shows it’s apparently been putting on.

The Kennedy Centre, in case you didn’t know, is the country’s national culture centre and sounds, frankly, amazing.

Anyway, Trump was asked which of the ‘woke’ shows he’d seen – or even, basically, if he could name any of them (that would do!) and his answer, while predictable, was no less shocking for it.

Reporter: Why do you want to be chairman of Kennedy Center board? Trump: Some of the shows were terrible. They were a disgrace. Reporter: Have you seen any shows there? Trump: No, I didn’t go. pic.twitter.com/Jxwb9ulRfv — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

What a massive arts-hole he is.

1.

This idiot seriously needs to be in a mental institution. Critiquing shows he’s never seen? That’s like a food critic reviewing a restaurant from the parking lot. — Nothing lasts forever! (@Nto79549105) February 10, 2025

2.

Trump in a nutshell: I have no clue what I’m talking about, but I have very strong opinions about it. https://t.co/uDjRxSlRFU — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 10, 2025

3.

Dictators want to control, the press and all forms of media. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 10, 2025

4.

Trump wanting to run the Kennedy Center without watching a single show tracks perfectly. This is the same guy who: 1. Tried to overturn an election without understanding how elections work. 2. Picked a fight with the Fed without knowing how interest rates work. 3. Gutted… — Last Day With You (@Last_DayWithYou) February 10, 2025

5.

Elon told him all the shows sucked. Of course he’s never attended any either. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) February 10, 2025

6.

How long before the media covering him just get sick of the bullshit and say “no, we’d rather not hear from him today?” https://t.co/NNsgjZXXxn — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 10, 2025

7.

Wait until he finds out that they don’t show IMAX movies. What an idiot. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) February 10, 2025

To conclude …

MAGA in a nutshell: We don’t have evidence. But we have theories. — Lexington Concord (@carlsson808) February 10, 2025

And finally this, very much this.

What kind of grown-up has nothing but Sharpies and sweets on his desk? https://t.co/tqZUtC7hvP — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) February 10, 2025

Source @Acyn