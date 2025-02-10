US donald trump woke

Donald Trump was asked which of the ‘woke’ shows he’s been lambasting he’s actually seen and had people wobbling their heads into next year

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2025

Full disclosure – we weren’t overly familiar with the work of the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington.

But we know all about it now after Donald Trump said he was appointing himself its chair because of all the ‘woke’ shows it’s apparently been putting on.

The Kennedy Centre, in case you didn’t know, is the country’s national culture centre and sounds, frankly, amazing.

Anyway, Trump was asked which of the ‘woke’ shows he’d seen – or even, basically, if he could name any of them (that would do!) and his answer, while predictable, was no less shocking for it.

What a massive arts-hole he is.

To conclude …

And finally this, very much this.

Source @Acyn