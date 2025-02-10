Donald Trump was asked when he’s going to bring down inflation and his answer spoke volumes

US donald trump

One of the reasons – one of the most pressing reasons – that Donald Trump was returned to the White House was the level of inflation in the US right now, not least the spiralling cost of food.

Here’s (now vice president) JD Vance wanging on about eggs a little while back.

Oh, so when J.D. Vance was grandstanding in a grocery store about $4 eggs under Kamala Harris, it was a national crisis—but now that eggs are hitting $15 under Trump and Vance, suddenly it’s crickets? Where’s the viral outrage video now, J.D.? Where’s the finger-pointing, the… pic.twitter.com/OEtmLkvfoo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 8, 2025

And we mention out because Trump has just been asked about this very topic and whether he could give hard-up families a clue – any clue! – when they might reasonably expect prices to come down just a little bit. Or stop going up, at the very least.

And his answer – such as it was – went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

BAIER: When do you think families would be able to feel prices going down? TRUMP: I think we’re gonna become a rich– look, we’re not that rich right now. We owe $36 trillion. That’s because we let all these nations take advantage of us. pic.twitter.com/fyIrfBKrSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2025

Oh.

1.

HUH?? Donald Trump was asked about how he would get prices down and Trump proceeded to make absolutely ZERO sense. Can every MAGA voter please listen to this answer and tell me what the hell he is talking about? pic.twitter.com/0NoCiLcyt6 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 9, 2025

2.

Trump was responsible for adding a quarter of that debt in just his first term alone. https://t.co/CiElWjSYOb — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 9, 2025

3.

He can’t even answer the question without babbling nonsensically. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 9, 2025

4.

In 2023, the United States had a merchandise trade deficit of $152.5 billion with Mexico. This is a record high for the trade deficit between the two countries. He has no idea what he’s talking about. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) February 9, 2025

5.

So that’s not an answer to bringing down prices. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) February 9, 2025

6.

What a damning non-answer. He thinks he’s still on the campaign trail rambling. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 9, 2025

7.

Short answer: NEVER — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 9, 2025

8.

Members of cults never question their Supreme Leader — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) February 9, 2025

9.

“You mentioned families. So instead I’ll make up some numbers” https://t.co/kvpxNnjRrq — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) February 9, 2025

Some people suggested this.

More deceptive editing — Hi, I’m KellyJo ‍♀️ (@BiologicalWoma2) February 9, 2025

Well, they were half right. Just not the editing bit.

He has no clue WTF he’s talking about and just makes up crap as he goes on. — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 10, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s new White House faith spiritual leader is weird to many Americans but to Brits she’s totally off the charts

Source @atrupar