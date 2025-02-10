US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked when he’s going to bring down inflation and his answer spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2025

One of the reasons – one of the most pressing reasons – that Donald Trump was returned to the White House was the level of inflation in the US right now, not least the spiralling cost of food.

Here’s (now vice president) JD Vance wanging on about eggs a little while back.

And we mention out because Trump has just been asked about this very topic and whether he could give hard-up families a clue – any clue! – when they might reasonably expect prices to come down just a little bit. Or stop going up, at the very least.

And his answer – such as it was – went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

Oh.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Some people suggested this.

Well, they were half right. Just not the editing bit.

Source @atrupar