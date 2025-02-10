A Reform UK MP said multilingual signs should be banned, and the internet told him where to go – 19 top reactions

Politics Reform UK

Despite Elon Musk endorsing Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe for leader, after a very public disagreement with Nigel Farage over whether Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner or a shameless grifter, you could be forgiven for not remembering the name of the MP for Great Yarmouth.

He’s an unremarkable man in most ways, standing out only as being on the far right of an already far-right party, and he likes to make bold pronouncements about almost-exclusively immigration-related issues whenever possible.

The one-trick pony’s latest talking point is multilingual signs, often used in the UK for safety and convenience in areas where there are a lot of people who speak English as a second language, or in tourist hot-spots.

He followed it up with an example.

We didn’t need to see this reply to know that Lowe’s idea was rubbish, but it certainly helped.

Twitter/X had some strong thoughts on the matter – some really NSFW.

1.

Signs in foreign langs (eg English) should be removed. On roads, hospitals/GP surgeries, transport networks, this tweet, wherever. If you want a public sector catering for said language, go&live in forrin. This is England, and we speak Common Brittonic. Don't like it? Leave. pic.twitter.com/WDeaL38hAQ — Chintan Nanavati (@LightHealing) February 7, 2025

2.

He’s going to have apoplexy when he finds out about Stanford-le-Hope, Theydon Bois, Ashby de la Zouch, Chapel en le Frith, Belvoir and there are many more. pic.twitter.com/MqDQFXODE4 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 9, 2025

3.

Reform want to ban this sort of thing? Why? pic.twitter.com/P1EGqks71p — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 7, 2025

4.

"Any signs in a foreign language should be removed"

Here's some I prepared earlier https://t.co/Q1KD2LLeJ2 pic.twitter.com/7bGZU2St20 — Jac (@JacCymro1400) February 7, 2025

5.

Rupert Lowe lying awake every night thinking about the fraction of one penny per year of his taxes that are spent by the NHS on language translation.. pic.twitter.com/g5JG6GqXB9 — Zokko (@Zokko18) February 7, 2025

6.

Snowflake alert — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) February 9, 2025

7.

Too right. Keep seeing these in British airports and train stations, no idea what they sell or nothing.

They should write in English! pic.twitter.com/ytma6yuxbU — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 7, 2025

8.

9.

Happily, other countries like are a little more pragmatic. Although English is not one of the three/four official languages – they do cater for the willfully stupid on safety grounds. https://t.co/oT6a83OVRr pic.twitter.com/K1qaBuoAZe — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) February 7, 2025

10.