Politics Reform UK

A Reform UK MP said multilingual signs should be banned, and the internet told him where to go – 19 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 10th, 2025

Despite Elon Musk endorsing Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe for leader, after a very public disagreement with Nigel Farage over whether Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner or a shameless grifter, you could be forgiven for not remembering the name of the MP for Great Yarmouth.

He’s an unremarkable man in most ways, standing out only as being on the far right of an already far-right party, and he likes to make bold pronouncements about almost-exclusively immigration-related issues whenever possible.

The one-trick pony’s latest talking point is multilingual signs, often used in the UK for safety and convenience in areas where there are a lot of people who speak English as a second language, or in tourist hot-spots.

Any signs in a foreign language should be removed - on roads, in hospitals/GP surgeries, for transport networks, wherever. If you want a public sector that caters for said language, go and live in that country. This is England, and we speak English. Don't like it? Leave.

He followed it up with an example.

This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only. Photo of Whitechapel station with the name repeated in a South Asian language

We didn’t need to see this reply to know that Lowe’s idea was rubbish, but it certainly helped.

Elon Musk: Yes

Twitter/X had some strong thoughts on the matter – some really NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2