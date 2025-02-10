Entertainment donald trump magas Samuel L Jackson

These Magas said Samuel L Jackson’s Super Bowl Uncle Sam was a ‘cry for help’ and they missed the point so hard it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2025

There was an awful lot going on at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, not least Donald Trump, who took time out from ditching diversity programs to appear, prompted a response by the crowd which is most kindly described as ‘mixed’.

Then there was Kendrick Lamar, who delivered a stunning half-time show and was introduced by Samuel L Jackson who played host as a magnificent Uncle Sam.

And the fabulous Samuel L Jackson is the reason we are here, after some Americans – a certain type of American – took his appearance as a sign that the actor, and Hollywood in general, were somehow in retreat and desperate for Maga attention.

And they weren’t alone, like this person.

And this person.

And they missed the point so hard it hurt, it really hurt.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2