These Magas said Samuel L Jackson’s Super Bowl Uncle Sam was a ‘cry for help’ and they missed the point so hard it hurts

There was an awful lot going on at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, not least Donald Trump, who took time out from ditching diversity programs to appear, prompted a response by the crowd which is most kindly described as ‘mixed’.

Then there was Kendrick Lamar, who delivered a stunning half-time show and was introduced by Samuel L Jackson who played host as a magnificent Uncle Sam.

And the fabulous Samuel L Jackson is the reason we are here, after some Americans – a certain type of American – took his appearance as a sign that the actor, and Hollywood in general, were somehow in retreat and desperate for Maga attention.

A few years ago, they were endorsing burning the USA flag, and now Samuel L. Jackson is Uncle Sam at the Super Bowl. Hollywood is desperately trying to get America to pay attention to them again. pic.twitter.com/9JW0liaD7x — George (@BehizyTweets) February 10, 2025

And they weren’t alone, like this person.

lol this is so true — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 10, 2025

And this person.

I find it rather odd, not a white person in sight either. — Jon Marshall (@JonMarshallz) February 10, 2025

And they missed the point so hard it hurt, it really hurt.

thinking that performance was pandering to republicans is a degree of media illiteracy i didn’t know was possible https://t.co/wQD0J3TRwx — kenny (@kaedwards14) February 10, 2025

You missed the point bro. — SOUL_DEALER (@sosoduke) February 10, 2025

Ah yes famous left wing actor, known civil rights activist, and a literal former member of the black panther group is a republican panderer. Shut the fuck up dude lol https://t.co/M9GAip10MA — 0HN0 (@0HG0D0HN0) February 10, 2025

the whole thing was ironic. media literacy is at an all time low — Hanah (@trashpotatopie) February 10, 2025

This type of media literacy is the reason we need the department of education and need to ban home schooling https://t.co/g4WLS9E5cc — The Broletariat (@Scholf_A_Loaf) February 10, 2025

