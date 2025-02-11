People on TikTok are sharing where they got their sense of humour from – 10 users smiling through the pain

Social Media TikTok

It’s a bit of a cliché that the best comedians have been through a lot in their lives, but it rings true for these TikTok users who are crediting their past traumas and embarrassments with their present sense of humour.

It’s known as the ‘you’re so funny’ trend, and has become the most popular way to share unfortune stories (or ‘trauma-dump’) and cope using humour.

And these people surely did it best.

1.

2.

Some posts aren’t quite as serious as others.

3.

4.

5.