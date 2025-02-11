People on TikTok are sharing where they got their sense of humour from – 10 users smiling through the pain
It’s a bit of a cliché that the best comedians have been through a lot in their lives, but it rings true for these TikTok users who are crediting their past traumas and embarrassments with their present sense of humour.
It’s known as the ‘you’re so funny’ trend, and has become the most popular way to share unfortune stories (or ‘trauma-dump’) and cope using humour.
And these people surely did it best.
1.
@florence.anja I still do think that #youresofunny #trendingaudio ♬ THAT IM SO DOWWWWNNN – nottotallysure
2.
@emmacole__ And that was how I became a mom during a pandemic #youresofunny #youresofunnytrend #ursofunny #trend #fyp #homebirthmom #homebirthstory ♬ THAT IM SO DOWWWWNNN – nottotallysure
Some posts aren’t quite as serious as others.
3.
@moo_louise Yeah that wasn’t the worst what I’ve done either #postman #guillable #walking #antanddec #doorbell #royalmail @Royal Mail ♬ THAT IM SO DOWWWWNNN – nottotallysure
4.
@mandsfood The OG #youresofunny #trending #fyp ♬ THAT IM SO DOWWWWNNN – nottotallysure
5.
@alexblythmusic someone tell her… #youresofunny #youresofunnytrend #smallartist #famoussinger #middleschool #fangirling ♬ THAT IM SO DOWWWWNNN – nottotallysure
