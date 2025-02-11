‘What’s a critical thing that a disturbing number of people don’t know?’ – 17 proper eye-openers

Round Ups hacks reddit

It’s impossible for everyone to know everything, but it seems that a lot of people don’t know some important facts you need to be aware of in order to survive.

At least that’s according to the findings of Reddit user No_Photograph1, who turned to the good people of r/AskReddit to pose this question about the public’s level of general ignorance:

‘What’s something critical that a disturbing number of people don’t know?’

Here are some of the top answers. Just pretend you already knew the ones you didn’t.

1.

‘A disturbing number of people seem to lack basic literacy.’

-supremez-

2.

‘A lot of people don’t realize just how bad sleep deprivation can be for your health. It messes with your immune system, your heart, and can even mess with your brain long term. Honestly, a lot of people think it’s no big deal, but it really is, especially if you’re constantly running on little sleep.’

-BeautifulStaarr

3.

‘Only 50% of movies that have aired in a cinema from 1990 onwards are available of streaming services today. Physical media will eventually be a critical resource when preserving film culture.’

-zmilks

4.

‘Don’t put water on a grease fire.’

-NitrosGone803

5.

‘Don’t mix cleaning solutions. Bleach mixed with vinegar or ammonia based chemicals will create dangerous gasses that can be lethal.’

-MrFantastic1984

6.

‘Garage door springs will fucking kill you. Do not mess with them.’

-GrinningPariah

7.

‘If you sit in the passenger seat of a car with your feet resting on the dashboard, and the airbag goes off, it forces your feet up and through the window, often severing your feet.’

-swest26

8.

‘Driving in general. It’s disturbing that the amount of people who don’t know how to work a 4 way stop sign, park in a parking lot, change lanes, or simply back up.’

-surveyor2004

9.

‘How to spot misinformation. Way too many people believe anything they see on social media without questioning the source or verifying facts.’

-GrowthDowntown8645