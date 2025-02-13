25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Once again, we find ourselves living in interesting times – considerably more interesting than most of us would like. For that reason, we very much hope that our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s funniest posts provides you with a welcome distraction for a few minutes.

If you find something you like, why not share it and spread the joy.

1.

Please stop saying the millennium bug wasn't real, it was actually very serious. My uncle caught it off a furby and died. — Ed Jefferson (@edjefferson.com) February 10, 2025 at 7:57 PM

2.

3.

LAWYER: where were you on the night of the murder ME: in the desert LAWYER: and who were you with ME: a horse LAWYER: and what is the name of this horse HORSE: (from back of courtroom) *does throat cut motion* ME: uhhh he didn’t have one — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) February 11, 2025 at 4:40 AM

4.

5.

Shazam app but for what that pain was in my 47 yr old body. — Jack (@wakeupangry.bsky.social) February 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM

6.

7.

Americans call taps faucets but they call the water that comes out tap water. Can't see their empire lasting. Amateur hour stuff. — John Moynes (@johnmoynes.bsky.social) February 11, 2025 at 6:38 PM

8.

Things look bad right now but don’t forget there’s always a chance that Donald Trump will experience a moral awakening after an encounter with ghosts — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) February 8, 2025 at 9:26 PM

9.

10.

My kid in a house made of snacks, lying on a bed made of snacks, wearing clothes made of snacks, while eating a snack: “Can I have a snack?” — SpacedMom (@copymama.bsky.social) February 7, 2025 at 2:12 PM

11.

i always carry a loaf of bread with me in case i encounter a hungry duck, or a nazi with coeliac disease — inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant.bsky.social) February 10, 2025 at 5:03 PM

12.