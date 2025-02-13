Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk and his son in the Oval Office but no-one said it better than the Daily Star

Pics daily star donald trump elon musk

There have been no end of weird moments during Donald Trump’s time as president (both first and second time around) but surely none more bizarre than Elon Musk’s appearance, along with his son X, alongside the President in the Oval Office.

Anyone else find this whole display odd? https://t.co/wxaS0bXEcw — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 11, 2025

So very odd.

And you have to feel sorry for Musk’s four-year-old son, whose mother Grimes only became aware of his appearance after it happened (and was none too happy about it).

The four-year-old did exactly the sort of thing you’d expect a four-year old to do, like this.

Elon’s little X is putting boogers all over germaphobe Grandpa RICO’s desk while telling him to shut up. pic.twitter.com/HKA1F5dfIo — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) February 12, 2025

And indeed this.

Elon Musk’s son tells Trump, “You’re not the President and you need to go away” pic.twitter.com/z3e09vbXBL — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) February 13, 2025

And while it prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine, we did enjoy the Daily Star’s take on the whole thing.

Bravo.

An entirely appropriate final word.

It’s quite something when the day’s best headline is in the Daily Star… pic.twitter.com/kuxYAWWTso — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) February 13, 2025

As mad as it is sometimes the Daily Star gets it right pic.twitter.com/3ZzsPUAw7w — Gareth Noble (@GarNob) February 12, 2025

Source Daily Star

H/T @dave43law