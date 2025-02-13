Pics daily star donald trump elon musk

Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk and his son in the Oval Office but no-one said it better than the Daily Star

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2025

There have been no end of weird moments during Donald Trump’s time as president (both first and second time around) but surely none more bizarre than Elon Musk’s appearance, along with his son X, alongside the President in the Oval Office.

So very odd.

And you have to feel sorry for Musk’s four-year-old son, whose mother Grimes only became aware of his appearance after it happened (and was none too happy about it).

The four-year-old did exactly the sort of thing you’d expect a four-year old to do, like this.

And indeed this.

And while it prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine, we did enjoy the Daily Star’s take on the whole thing.

Bravo.

An entirely appropriate final word.

Source Daily Star

H/T @dave43law