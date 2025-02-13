It’s four years since a lawyer attended a video hearing with a kitten filter on, but it simply never gets old

Weird World funny

As if the perils of being on mute or being kicked out by Jackie Weaver weren’t enough (Remember her?), a Texas lawyer named Rod Ponton went wildly viral back in those stressful days of February 2021, by succumbing to a much cuter Zoom pitfall.

He accidentally appeared at a hearing – in kitten form.

Despite the warning not to film the proceedings, the judge shared the clip, presumably as a warning to other professionals, but also – we suspect – because it’s just so funny.

Here’s what the judge – Roy Ferguson – said about it.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th.”

He kindly added permission to use the video – before deleting it.

Media outlets, you may use the video. It was recorded during a virtual hearing in the 394th DC of TX, and released for educational purposes. It is crucial that this not be used to mock the lawyers, but instead to exemplify the legal community's dedication to the cause of justice. — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

We absolutely haven’t shared this to mock Rod Ponton. We presume he’s feline embarrassed enough as it is.

In a phone interview reported in the New York Times, Mr Ponton had this very gracious reaction to his new-found fame.

“If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense.”

The video trended on Twitter for days, turned Kitten Lawyer into a meme, and picked up comments like these.

1.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

2.

Law can pack up and go home. This moment will never be beaten. https://t.co/jG7wWh4RkZ — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 9, 2021

3.

Is there a filter for Zoom that turns cats into lawyers? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 9, 2021

4.

If I do a crime I demand to be represented by cat lawyer pic.twitter.com/jbktDvWCcU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 9, 2021

5.

sod turning the cat filter off, how do you turn it on?? https://t.co/AG8T4AKJar — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) February 9, 2021

6.

7.

I definitely want to be a cat lawyer https://t.co/QmgjEucLAH — CCChat Magazine- on and around Coercive Control (@CCChatMagazine) February 10, 2021

8.

That clearly is a cat. https://t.co/EMFOz5IHQx — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 9, 2021

9.

Julian of Norwich pictured with my with Lawyer https://t.co/Zmd16qaHTL pic.twitter.com/6x6UWhAmT1 — Lucy’s Mum (@KarenMolliee) February 10, 2021

10.

I love everything about this. https://t.co/VbGvOcnSmQ — Kevin Lum, CFP® (@kevinlum) February 10, 2021

11.

Honestly, this was the high point of the year. https://t.co/9Xm6hPpAvb — Alyson Claire Decker (@AlysonDecker10) December 22, 2021

12.

ok time to rewatch lawyer cat https://t.co/h4XEuikQMF — Clément Renaud (@clemsos) March 10, 2023

Jane Merrick had this excellent point.

Of course “I’m not a cat” is *exactly* what a cat impersonating a lawyer in court would say https://t.co/KfCwPQtO3I — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 9, 2021

We hope this doesn’t mean he’s committed purrjury.

READ MORE

The sound of this dog emptying its guts during this very important Zoom call is today’s funniest 19 seconds

Source Judge Roy Ferguson HT Guardian Image Screengrab