These 1970s Brits trampled on logic and historical accuracy in their beef with the metric system
Some wonderful archive footage of Brits giving their opinion of the metric system back in 1978 reveals that certain attitudes are timeless – unfortunately.
#OnThisDay 1978: The British public were not impressed at the prospect of switching from miles to kilometres. pic.twitter.com/87tPaoF3I6
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 3, 2021
From the woman who thinks travelling in a country that uses kilometres will make the car less fuel-efficient to the guy who reckons he fought in World War II for 10 years, it’s a facepalm-fest of epic proportions.
These comments say it all.
We have come so far as a nation… oh wait! https://t.co/uF62lnnVqM
— Gregor (@gjp1969) February 3, 2021
How the fuck did we not die out https://t.co/Vxb5D6tLzA
— Alice (@ladyalicegrey) February 4, 2021
Ah, we have always been like this. https://t.co/WOOLwjU1HA
— Alice (@staytiny) February 3, 2021
Reassuring to know it seems we’ve always been a nation comprised of about 80% absolute idiots https://t.co/0SxSUbXUBB
— Sam Clark (@ShadowPenguin) February 21, 2021
"Kilimolimetres" https://t.co/WYjaj3es08
— Dr Ross Barnett (@DeepFriedDNA) February 4, 2021
Steve Graniewitz was entertained by the mathematically or historically challenged guy at the end.
I liked the bloke at the end who fought the second world war for 10 years.
— Steve Graniewitz (@SteveGraniewitz) February 3, 2021
Perhaps he was counting in metric years.
