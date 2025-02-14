People shared the dumbest things people ever said to them – 23 blithering idiots

Life dumb people reddit

People have been sharing the really, really dumb things people have said to them after Redditor PagalScientist asked this.

‘What’s the dumbest thing someone has ever said to you?’

And we’ve read all the replies – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 are very funny and totally blinking stupid.

1.

‘That we don’t need farmers because we have grocery stores. (I live in a rural area.)’

ApplicationFar655

2.

‘A friend of mine asked me why we didn’t see stars when we flew over them. She truly believed that when you were flying on an airplane, you flew over the stars. I was speechless.’

Outrageous-Crow-5359

3.

‘I met a girl in college that thought that after airplanes reach peak altitude, they then “turn off the airplane” and glide in the rest of the way. Yes, she had flown before.’

afume

4.

“We standardise on a case by case basis.”

owenevans00

5.

‘Someone once said that they couldn’t wait for Halloween to fall on Friday the 13th.’

burningmurphys

6.

‘Last month a coworker asked if I’ll run out of blood eventually because donate very couple months. He’s 34 years old.’

murray22161

7.

‘My old roommate pointed an laser thermometer at a pencil on a table, inside our house. The laser thermometer read “68F.” He exclaimed “this thing is broken!”

‘I asked why he thought it was broken? “This is a pencil. It doesn’t produce any heat. This thermometer should say 0.” I stared at him for a few seconds, unable to collect my jaw off the floor …

“Well 0F would mean it is frozen, or well beyond frozen, so I think 68 is the temperature of the air in the room.” This man was 26 … his two adult brothers were sitting in this room. I was the only one who understood why the thermometer was correct.’

rogan1990

8.

‘Someone told me I’m a scientologist because I believe in science.’

Liam_Tang

9.

“Was it difficult for your husband to learn English? Is there a language barrier for you guys?”

‘My husband is Scottish, born and raised.’

Zoo_In_The_Bathtub

10.

‘That the Golden Gate Bridge connects North-America and Europe. Yeh … don’t even ask.’

diesereineda

11.

“Idk if an egg is a fruit or a vegetable”

cannedbenkt

12.

‘Had a guy I was working construction with say “I hope the sun comes up on that side today” pointing west “because yesterday it came up on this side and it was so hot” with us being on the east side of the building, ya bud that’s not how the sun works lol.’

I_reddit_rong