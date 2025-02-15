JD Vance lectured Europe on democracy and of all the many responses, Emily Maitlis’s A++ comeback nailed it

US Emily maitlis JD Vance

In one of the most extraordinary speeches delivered by the White House to its so-called European allies, JD Vance took aim at European democracy suggesting it wasn’t Russia they had to worry about, it was their own lack of free speech.

In a blistering attack which stunned European leaders, the US vice-president questions whether European values are worth defending and railed against the ‘threat from within’. It really is quite the watch.

Vance: You can believe it’s wrong for Russia to buy social media advertisements to influence your elections.. but if your democracy can be destroyed by a few hundred thousand dollars of digital advertising then it wasn’t very strong to begin with pic.twitter.com/FKBV568eIv — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

And it prompted a wave of astonishment and fury and, well, bewilderment.

JD Vance endorses Russian election interference. https://t.co/H0uw6eUEVq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2025

JD Vance says both the stupidest and most dangerous thing I’ve ever heard: "The threat that I worry that most about vis a vis Europe is not Russia, it's not China, What I worry about is the threat from within." pic.twitter.com/2jpC6GPmYt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 14, 2025

JD Vance's speech in Munich sounds like it was literally written by the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/YV1hJlyS48 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2025

Translation: ‘Yes, Russia interfered, but if it worked, that’s on America for being weak.’ Absolutely insane take. https://t.co/SdDoRnl5G9 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 14, 2025

Apologies to Europe for the embarrassment that is VP Vance. — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) February 15, 2025

His entourage clapped…and no one else. From leader to pariah in just three weeks. https://t.co/FVX1NHrQmg — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 14, 2025

I CANNOT FREAKING BELIEVE THIS A-HOLE COMES TO EUROPE/MUNICH ONLY TO TELL US THAT RUSSIA ISN'T THE REAL THREAT BUT IT IS OUR WAY OF FIGHTING FAR-RIGT FUCKFACES LIKE THIS FREAK! pic.twitter.com/5dVoM8qBYv — Kvist (@kvistp) February 14, 2025

I wonder if JD Vance is planning to lecture his boss’s buddy Vladimir Putin on democracy and free speech. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 14, 2025

I am incandescent with rage right now. I feel sick to the stomach. A US Vice President stood today on the soil of where so many Americans gave their lives to defeat fascism in Europe. He delivered a disgraceful speech that spat on their graves. Not that we should expect any… pic.twitter.com/ACuJ3GDhhw — (@politicsusa46) February 14, 2025

But one response shone especially bright because it was direct and straight to the point, from former BBC presenter turned News Agents podcaster and much else besides, Emily Maitlis.

Man who claims Donald Trump

Didn’t lose 2020 election tells Europeans they’ve lost their way on democracy … pic.twitter.com/w62QqZKBnW — emily m (@maitlis) February 14, 2025

Nailed it.

JD Vance is lecturing Europe on democracy. pic.twitter.com/I9p3XU2Cxa — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) February 15, 2025

I hope you get to interview him. He won’t like it — ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) February 14, 2025

Or if you prefer it a little bit more straight talking …

Total oppourtunist wanker — Andy Elvers (@andyelvers) February 14, 2025

And a little bit of further reading …

What frightening bullshit. Trump and Vance have done more to smash free speech in America than any other Administration in our lifetime. It's their plan. They know it. So they lie to cover it up. 1/ Here's their plan in a short and what we do about it. https://t.co/NrX4beyfxP — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

