JD Vance lectured Europe on democracy and of all the many responses, Emily Maitlis’s A++ comeback nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2025

In one of the most extraordinary speeches delivered by the White House to its so-called European allies, JD Vance took aim at European democracy suggesting it wasn’t Russia they had to worry about, it was their own lack of free speech.

In a blistering attack which stunned European leaders, the US vice-president questions whether European values are worth defending and railed against the ‘threat from within’. It really is quite the watch.

And it prompted a wave of astonishment and fury and, well, bewilderment.

But one response shone especially bright because it was direct and straight to the point, from former BBC presenter turned News Agents podcaster and much else besides, Emily Maitlis.

Nailed it.

Or if you prefer it a little bit more straight talking …

And a little bit of further reading …

Source @maitlis