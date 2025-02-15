US donald trump

Donald Trump is having English translated into English and it’s surely the funniest facepalm you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2025

You might already know that Donald Trump has an issue with understanding accents even vaguely removed from his own.

There was the Afghan reporter he didn’t understand a little while back and an Indian journalist just this week who he complained he couldn’t understand.

So now the President appears to have come up with a solution – to have someone translate English to, er, English. Watch closely (and sound up!)

It’s like the funniest fever dream we’ve ever had. And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

We definitely saw this as a scene in a film or TV show we watched back in the day. Still racking our brains to remember …

Source @ANI