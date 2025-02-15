Donald Trump is having English translated into English and it’s surely the funniest facepalm you’ll watch this week

US donald trump

You might already know that Donald Trump has an issue with understanding accents even vaguely removed from his own.

There was the Afghan reporter he didn’t understand a little while back and an Indian journalist just this week who he complained he couldn’t understand.

So now the President appears to have come up with a solution – to have someone translate English to, er, English. Watch closely (and sound up!)

#WATCH | Washington, DC: When asked about the Bangladesh issue, US President Donald Trump says, ” There is no role for our deep state. This is something that PM has been working on for a long time and has worked on for hundreds of years…I have been reading about it. I will… pic.twitter.com/0B8Ortxx60 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

It’s like the funniest fever dream we’ve ever had. And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Trump was having English translated to English pic.twitter.com/hvNXsqjyTF — Unpack With Jack Mac (@UnpackJackMac) February 14, 2025

Not only is he having English translated into English. He’s having English spoken by an Indian translated into English by an Indian. — The Past Master (@TheMasterofGray) February 14, 2025

he was having indian accent translated to american accent by an indian guy in indian accent — Ayan Das (@dasayan05) February 14, 2025

I’ve never seen English being translated to English pic.twitter.com/rRmMR2Y1om — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) February 14, 2025

the best part is, the translator has the exact same accent — David John Sattler (@davidsatlerr) February 14, 2025

Trump deadass got someone to translate English to him too pic.twitter.com/4vWcGsbcqk — (@NakeemHere) February 15, 2025

We definitely saw this as a scene in a film or TV show we watched back in the day. Still racking our brains to remember …

Source @ANI