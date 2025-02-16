Life men r/AskReddit women

“Girls don’t like boys, girls like cars and money.”

Thus spake Good Charlotte in their 2003 hit Girls & Boys, which contains about as much wisdom as you might expect.

Between them, Good Charlotte, Blur (who also had a song called Girls & Boys), John Gray (author of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus) and innumerable others have tried to taxonomise men and women more times than we’ve had hot dinners.

By and large, such efforts are rooted in senseless generalisations. They flounder.

However, as people have been discussing over on r/AskReddit, in the modern, socially conditioned world we’ve made for ourselves, there are indeed answers to the question:

What’s something that’s completely normal in the male world, but would freak out women if they knew about it?

And, presumably, vice versa. For now, here are some of the things men do that many women might found… outlandish.

Being damn near best friends with a guy whose name you don’t even know.

–WSGadlib

I think many women would freak out if they saw old school stadium bathrooms where there are troughs instead of individual urinals

–Jellico_Alpha_3_1

That some of us will put serious effort into our looks/fashion/style when we go out and never even receive a look, let alone a compliment.

–OMGitsJoeMG

Having a bunch of dudes at the gym that you see every day, and all you do is nod at each other, but it feels like you’re best friends.

–One_Planche_Man

I saw a post on ig of a woman explaining that she just discovered that men use belts to hold their pants so it won’t fall because we don’t have larger hips like they do. I was really amazed by the comments, seeing how so many women didn’t know the true purpose of a belt because for them it’s just an accessory to complement their clothing.

–QueijinhoFeliz

We can honestly walk by the same person every day, nod hello, and never speak. For years. But we also notice when they’re suddenly not there anymore, and wonder what’s going on.

–LoopyMercutio

Sometimes having two urine streams.

–BeautifulArtichoke37

I’m gonna answer for my husband who doesn’t have reddit but hanging out with an other dudes for hours and not learning anything personal about them. I’m confused.. you talked about what for 4 hours???

–moemoe8652

You can throw hands with a dude and wind up besties.

–JoeN0t5ur3 Yup. Had a bully in middle school for months. Finally got sick of it and we fought. No clear winner but we both got hits in. Good friends for the rest of middle school

–PhoenixApok

