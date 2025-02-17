The takedowns of Liz Truss’ “Frack, baby, frack” were as savage as it deserved – 14 favourites

Politics Liz Truss

Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is very keen to increase the UK’s use of renewable energy sources. Here he is back in 2024, giving Richard Tice a quick lesson on energy security.

Just Ed Miliband making Richard Tice look v silly over renewable energy x pic.twitter.com/ZcfmpFCsYK — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 3, 2024

Whether he can get it through parliament or not is anybody’s guess, but the Labour MP for Doncaster North has made clear his intention to introduce a ban on fracking, despite the recent discovery of an enormous gas field under Lincolnshire.

It sent Liz Truss into a Trumpian spiral.

The Devil puts thoughts in idle brains, to paraphrase the Puritanical warning, and it’s clear that Ms. Truss’ brain isn’t doing anything important right now.

The internet dived straight in.

1.

Frack off Elizabeth — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2025

2.

During your brief time in Shell didn’t you learn that energy prices are determined at an international level by the interaction of global supply and demand ? Unless we subsidise them British prices for oil and gas will follow these trends. Fracking makes no difference at all. pic.twitter.com/JYZ7GM45Lq — Paddy Briggs ️‍ (@PaddyBriggs) February 15, 2025

3.

Okay, who pushed the button? Was it you? pic.twitter.com/X062Tn1fRZ — They Call Me Mr Tibbles (@Mr_Tibbles_) February 15, 2025

4.

5.

I wonder which government delivered to us those highest energy prices in the developed world? — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 15, 2025

6.

Tories always lying for their own pic.twitter.com/9gCxDG1iwr — Fred Teljeur (@milo1001) February 14, 2025

7.

And your contribution in 14 years was? Oh, yes, shareholder dividends through the roof. Nice one, Liz. — ㄒㄩ乂乇ᗪㄖ 匚卂ㄒ (@witter_dad) February 14, 2025

8.

Is “Frack, Baby, Frack” a new Conservative policy, or this Lettuce Liz’s application to join the Reform Limited Company? https://t.co/nzAThKljhp — Andy (@AndyRejoinEU) February 15, 2025

9.

If Liz says we should do it then we absolutely shouldn’t. — Will // Sarcasm is best served cold (@colder_sarcasm) February 15, 2025

10.

Crack, baby, crack. Liz is two steps away from moving into a meth lab. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) February 14, 2025

11.

Prefer to have a planet thanks. — Murmuration (@matthud59) February 15, 2025

12.

I miss those daily fracking earthquakes, feeling the earth move, like being on a ship at sea in your house or feeling a little drunk without the expense of having to buy booze. — Carl Malkin (@CarlMalkin6) February 15, 2025

13.

Start fracking in her back garden! — DotCotton is AliveandWell (@DotcottonA72604) February 15, 2025

14.

Hi Liz, when are you going to write a scathing attack about BP and Shell’s profit-chasing, since you feel so strongly about our energy prices? Or is everything you say and do and attempt ensure that continuation of profit? Since that is what they pay you for, after all. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) February 14, 2025

Even in a strong field, this comment was a stand-out takedown of the 49-day PM.

Her energy bills are so high because all her lights are on but nobody’s home. pic.twitter.com/2ToaGYteSu — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 14, 2025

READ MORE

Ed Miliband’s hilarious takedown of Liz Truss’s ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy was simply brutal

Image Wikimedia Commons