Politics Liz Truss

The takedowns of Liz Truss’ “Frack, baby, frack” were as savage as it deserved – 14 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2025

Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is very keen to increase the UK’s use of renewable energy sources. Here he is back in 2024, giving Richard Tice a quick lesson on energy security.

Whether he can get it through parliament or not is anybody’s guess, but the Labour MP for Doncaster North has made clear his intention to introduce a ban on fracking, despite the recent discovery of an enormous gas field under Lincolnshire.

It sent Liz Truss into a Trumpian spiral.

Utter lunacy. We have the highest energy prices in the developed world. It's killing industry and making us poorer. Frack, baby, frack.

The Devil puts thoughts in idle brains, to paraphrase the Puritanical warning, and it’s clear that Ms. Truss’ brain isn’t doing anything important right now.

The internet dived straight in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Even in a strong field, this comment was a stand-out takedown of the 49-day PM.

Liz Truss GIFfrom Liz Truss GIFs

READ MORE

Ed Miliband’s hilarious takedown of Liz Truss’s ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy was simply brutal

Image Wikimedia Commons