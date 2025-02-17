Eyes will roll – 15 irritating statements people hate to hear

Life r/AskReddit

In r/AskReddit, it looks like people were brimming with (some very relatable) answers to goofy-username‘s question:

What statement makes you roll your eyes immediately?

Be careful not to drop any of the following phrases in front of these Reddit users, or they’ll have to be held back.

1.

“I’m just being honest.” This is how assholes try to justify the things they say ahsmabaar_thegardner

2.

“Hate is a very strong word…” Yes, that’s why I used that word.

SayYes2Scorpions

3.

“You’re just too sensitive!” What a way to avoid personal responsibility over your actions and words. Great job! Go show others how it’s done!

Euphrasia

4.

Anytime anyone uses the word “woke” derogatorily. Literally all of their statements lose all merit from that point forth.

Kevandre

5.

“I did my own research.” -when disagreeing with a medical doctor or scientist. Ugh, the worst people.

Treatsa

6.

“Money can’t buy happiness”. Really?! I can promise you I’d be a lot happier if I could pay all my bills without having to sacrifice half my fucking groceries. Even if I was still unhappy, at least I’d be rich and unhappy. A far more appealing prospect for me right now.

Consistent-Crazy77

7.

We are a family here at (insert company name)

RobinGood94

8.

If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.

lunaflos

Often said by people whose ‘best’ side doesn’t seem to come out very often.

9.

“If you work hard you can do anything” False. Only someone with privilege would believe this. Yes if you work hard you might be successful, but don’t forget that certain people start ahead in life and stay ahead. I would say that the marginalized demographic are the hardest workers, and most of them do not get farther ahead than the privileged.

Oh_Fur_Fox_Sake

10.

“Everything happens for a reason.” Ugh…most hated statement. Someone explain all the reasons already please

EngineeringExpert154

11.

“We’ve ALWAYS done it that way.” Quickest way to become extinct.

IntroductionSea3605

12.

“I’m an empath” a pleasant fuck off to anyone who says that.

Zumaduma

13.

“No OnE wAnTs To WoRk AnYmOre!” Really, it’s: “no one wants to work [at a deficit to their well-being] anymore.”

StaceAndEggs

14.

“Google it.” “Woke.” “Literally” (modern definition) “Free Speech” (the internet definition)

Candle-Jolly

15.

“I’m just playing devil’s advocate”… no you aren’t you judgemental arrogant prick.

Upbeat_Department_11

Here’s one to add to the bingo card at your next meeting that could have been an email.

Let’s circle back around later and see if our synergy is better.

Available-Egg-2380

17 things that are just wrong enough to really get on your nerves

