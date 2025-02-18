Politics irony

Lord Ashcroft posted about the retreat of free speech, and limited the replies to his followers. Irony entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2025

JD Vance, the nominal vice president of the USA, launched a bitter tirade against Europe recently, ranting about free speech, while effectively excusing Russian interference in other countries’ elections.

It went down as well as you’d expect, being roundly condemned by centre and left-leaning people on both sides of the Atlantic.

The right, however, have been falling over themselves to agree with him. People such as Tory peer Lord Ashcroft, for example, who exercised his right to say what he likes in the UK by claiming people can’t say what they like in the UK.

In Munich @JDVance told a shocked audience that free speech was in retreat in Europe. The shocked must wake up. It’s certainly in retreat in the U.K…

People spotted something fairly ironic …replies were restricted to Ashcroft’s followers and anyone he mentioned. JD Vance has yet to reply, but others have shared their thoughts.

In short –

Image Screengrab