Andrew Tate trolled men whose children have the same mother and this epic A++ comeback beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2025

To the world – briefly, honest – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s got no time for men whose children all have the same mother.

Say you love Elon Musk without saying you love Elon Musk.

Anyway, we mention it because it prompted no end of responses …

And this apparently seriously follow-up question which prompted an entirely predictable response.

… but there really was only one comeback to rule them all, highlighted by @RobertMSterling.

Boom!

Source @mikemajlak H/T @RobertMSterling