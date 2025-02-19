Andrew Tate trolled men whose children have the same mother and this epic A++ comeback beat all-comers

Twitter Andrew tate comebacks

To the world – briefly, honest – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s got no time for men whose children all have the same mother.

If all your children come from one woman you are not a conquerer. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 16, 2025

Say you love Elon Musk without saying you love Elon Musk.

Anyway, we mention it because it prompted no end of responses …

A real man builds strong bloodlines, not just scattered seeds. — Rami Hmidi (@Roma_theH) February 16, 2025

Mate, raising kids with stability, love, and commitment isn’t conquering? Genghis Khan had thousands of kids, don’t see anyone calling him ‘Father of the Year.’ Real strength is in building, not just spreading your DNA like a WiFi signal. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) February 16, 2025

That’s a pretty harsh take on fatherhood and masculinity. The idea of being a “conqueror” in terms of having children with multiple partners is more about ego than family or love, in my book. — CyberBeast Mode (@TechToTesla) February 16, 2025

And this apparently seriously follow-up question which prompted an entirely predictable response.

how many wives is recommended then? — Jeremy (@Jeremyybtc) February 16, 2025

Wife? lol — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 16, 2025

… but there really was only one comeback to rule them all, highlighted by @RobertMSterling.

Boom!

Augustus only had one biological child. — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) February 17, 2025

"If all your children come from one woman you are not a conqueror" pic.twitter.com/lZuusdtEq8 — Chase Passive Income (@chasedownleads) February 17, 2025

I've never seen anyone who suffers from terminal Main Character Syndrome more than Tate. — Ventura (@jeffventura) February 17, 2025

I love the internet so much. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 17, 2025

Source @mikemajlak H/T @RobertMSterling