This CNN host’s takedown of a bawling Stephen Miller is a masterclass in dealing with a playground bully

US CNN donald trump

To the United States now – no, stick with us – where senior White House adviser Stephen Miller wasn’t overly keen with the questions CNN host Brianna Keilar was putting to him.

And when we say ‘not overly keen’, the toys really were coming out of the pram.

And the way the estimable Keilar dealt with Miller – White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor – was basically a masterclass in dealing with a playground bully.

This exchange between Stephen Miller and CNN’s Brianna Keilar is fucking insane. Miller’s yelling and screaming at her, as a representative of the White House, is unprofessional and uncalled for. Props to Keilar for keeping her cool, because I could not. pic.twitter.com/GYr7acCClD — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2025

You love to see it!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

It literally stressed me out to watch that interview. I’m that guy, when I’m watching a movie or a TV show, I’m yelling at the screen telling people “Don’t go in that room,” LOL! — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2025

2.

In the most embarrassing clip I’ve ever seen, Stephen Miller had a live temper tantrum on CNN: Keilar: “Calm down, Stephen.” Miller: “I’ll be as excited as I want to be.” Can CNN please stop putting this asshat on the air? pic.twitter.com/T9GAskbWzP — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2025

3.

He was out of control so disrespectful and unprofessional. — ZELD️☮️ (@ZANZAFIRAZZELDA) February 18, 2025

4.

Stephen Miller hasn’t excited a woman in years. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) February 18, 2025

5.

In my day, we called squealy guys like this

‘Pantywaists”. https://t.co/dJlGouGC1N — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 18, 2025

6.