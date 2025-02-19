MapQuest is allowing users to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and these 18 edits really make a splash

US maps

There’s probably no greater indication of Donald Trump‘s order of priorities than the fact that one of his first actions as President 2: The Revenge was to change the name of The Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump: "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America." (He's serious.) pic.twitter.com/qHB7A7aqzm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

For a cohort of people who can’t even manage to use someone’s preferred pronouns, the MAGA community is incredibly sensitive about what people call the Gulf, to the point that the AP news agency is currently banned from White House press conferences for using ‘Gulf of Mexico’.

Trump has been blocking AP reporters from the Oval Office and other White House events because they won’t use the “Gulf of America” name. What were you saying about censorship, Elon? pic.twitter.com/63g9uroE2i — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 16, 2025

Google has changed the American view of the map to say Gulf of America, although other parts of the world see Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America), but MapQuest is holding the line.

MapQuest is NOT renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Our maps are like grandma's Thanksgiving recipes — once they're printed, they're not changing. The Gulf of Mexico stays put on MapQuest. — MapQuest (@mapquest.com) January 29, 2025 at 9:41 PM

In fact, they went further. They’re allowing people to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to whatever they want it to be.

Because you TOTALLY asked for this… and MapQuest has NOTHING better to do… We’ve granted you exclusive access to a place very dear to our heart: gulfof.mapquest.com Think of it as the Upside Down but more… minimalist. Pls share so we can behold your genius (or judge you, lovingly) [image or embed] — MapQuest (@mapquest.com) February 13, 2025 at 10:53 PM

People have been enjoying the edit option, and these changes caught our eye.

"Mapquest won’t be getting invited to the White House anytime soon. They’ve created a tool where you can make up names for the Gulf of Mexico." mastodon.scot/@bodhipaksa/… [image or embed] — Steve Randy Waldman (@interfluidity.com) February 16, 2025 at 11:53 PM

