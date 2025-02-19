US maps

MapQuest is allowing users to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and these 18 edits really make a splash

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2025

There’s probably no greater indication of Donald Trump‘s order of priorities than the fact that one of his first actions as President 2: The Revenge was to change the name of The Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

For a cohort of people who can’t even manage to use someone’s preferred pronouns, the MAGA community is incredibly sensitive about what people call the Gulf, to the point that the AP news agency is currently banned from White House press conferences for using ‘Gulf of Mexico’.

Google has changed the American view of the map to say Gulf of America, although other parts of the world see Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America), but MapQuest is holding the line.

MapQuest is NOT renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Our maps are like grandma's Thanksgiving recipes — once they're printed, they're not changing. The Gulf of Mexico stays put on MapQuest.

— MapQuest (@mapquest.com) January 29, 2025 at 9:41 PM

In fact, they went further. They’re allowing people to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to whatever they want it to be.

Because you TOTALLY asked for this… and MapQuest has NOTHING better to do…

We’ve granted you exclusive access to a place very dear to our heart: gulfof.mapquest.com

Think of it as the Upside Down but more… minimalist. Pls share so we can behold your genius (or judge you, lovingly)

[image or embed]

— MapQuest (@mapquest.com) February 13, 2025 at 10:53 PM

People have been enjoying the edit option, and these changes caught our eye.

1.

This is so much fun thank you mapquest

[image or embed]

— Rick (@rickylongthread.bsky.social) February 14, 2025 at 9:45 PM

2.

It's so easy to rename a Gulf.

[image or embed]

— DanaKay (@malketchupstain.bsky.social) February 15, 2025 at 3:01 PM

3.

[image or embed]

— Kelly (@goodvibesaz.bsky.social) February 15, 2025 at 8:16 AM

4.

gulfof.mapquest.com?name=+F+elon…
This is fun! You can generate your own gulf name via mapquest link. Try it and post yours.

[image or embed]

— JFA (@jabbott28.bsky.social) February 15, 2025 at 10:51 AM

5.

Hey everyone, MapQuest and Firefox are now heading the resistance, and now we have a new plaything and a better browser!

[image or embed]

— PoliticalJunki (@politicaljunki.bsky.social) February 15, 2025 at 2:22 AM

6.

Mapquest now lets you rename the Gulf of Mexico to whatever you want

gulfof.mapquest.com?name=Weird

[image or embed]

— Catherine Hapka (@catherinehapka.bsky.social) February 18, 2025 at 2:09 PM

7.

thank you #Mapquest! #GulfOfMexico

[image or embed]

— Kari GrabowskyMD (@k1grabowsky.bsky.social) February 15, 2025 at 6:18 PM

8.

"Mapquest won’t be getting invited to the White House anytime soon. They’ve created a tool where you can make up names for the Gulf of Mexico." mastodon.scot/@bodhipaksa/…

[image or embed]

— Steve Randy Waldman (@interfluidity.com) February 16, 2025 at 11:53 PM

9.

I knew MapQuest still exists because our travel reimbursement policy still requires us to use MQ to document mileage.

Use MapQuest to rename the Gulf: gulfof.mapquest.com

[image or embed]

— Stentor Danielson (@chefstentor.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 7:02 PM

