‘What’s the scariest sentence you’ve ever heard?’ – 17 phrases that have put the fear of God in people

We may be far away from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean that shocks and scares can’t take us by surprise. Even a regular day can become frightening thanks to something as basic as a sentence.

Whether they’re poorly delivered or said by an intimidating person, sentences have the power to turn someone’s life upside down. This prompted Reddit user Sweet_Square_7598 to put this question to the hive mind over as r/AskReddit:

‘What is the scariest sentence or phrase you have ever heard?’

If you’re feeling brave enough, here are the most nail-biting replies, which include references to distressing medical issues and crime.

1.

‘”When you come in tomorrow don’t clock in, come straight to my office” I was apparently getting a new Laptop and we changed to a new timekeeping system.’

-WendigoCrossing

2.

‘F4 tornado tore off the back half of the house I was hunkered down in in the middle of the night. Right after the power kicked off, covering my one year old son with my body, I heard my husband’s grandfather say, “Here it comes.” I remember my ears popping from the pressure shift. It was all over in about 30 seconds. I have chills as I’m writing this. Scariest night of my life.’

-adrikate

3.

‘I was out camping with friends and it was the middle of the night. We were sitting at the campfire and my friend looks behind me and just whispers “Who is that?” with a panicked face. I almost shit my pants. It was just some rando looking for his campsite.’

-iliyakara

4.

‘While getting a Brazilian wax the gal whispers, “oops, I need to get my manager”’

-ladyjenren

5.

‘Can you come to the hospital right now please.’

-doloresfandango

6.

‘We need to talk.’

-MightGuy420x

7.

‘Hi, this is your husband’s girlfriend.’

-GingerT569

8.

‘‘Call the resuscitation team!’ It was seconds after my first son was born and he came out not crying. It was quiet for what felt like hours until the team worked on him and my ex husband went up to him and said ‘Hey buddy.’ That’s when my son started crying ’

-Brilliant_Effort_Guy

9.