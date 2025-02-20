Donald Trump’s angry rant about President Zelenskyy is a new low in his already shameful diplomacy record – 34 condemnations

US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Having excluded Ukrainian representatives from talks supposedly intended to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump has made highly critical comments about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in terms that leave no doubt that the U.S. can’t be considered a neutral party in the talks.

On Tuesday, while petulantly whining about Ukraine commenting on the situation, Trump appeared to blame them for starting the war.

Holy shit. Trump says Zelenskyy “should have never started” the war with Russia. Putin started the war by invading Ukraine. He is literally spreading Putin talking points from the podium. What a disgraceful asshole. pic.twitter.com/EdNAJn46Cm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 18, 2025

The comments naturally disturbed President Zelenskyy, who voiced concerns that Trump had fallen for Russian disinformation.

President Zelenskyy: "We're seeing a lot of disinformation coming from Russia… & unfortunately President Trump… is living in this disinformation space." pic.twitter.com/3S8Kc9znuR — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 19, 2025

President Thin-Skin clearly lost his rag at the suggestion that he’s anything other than a super-genius and impeccable statesman, so he sprinted (or took his golf cart) to Truth Social to launch an angry tirade against his Ukrainian counterpart.

Presumably to please Elon Musk, he also shared the message on Twitter, where it was roundly condemned.

1.

This will appear in future history textbooks; the students will ask their teachers if you were really this much of a sucker. They will all nod. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 19, 2025

2.

Calling Zelensky a “Dictator” must be where the line is drawn. It is my sincere hope that the whole political spectrum in the United Kingdom will speak with one voice in opposition to Trump’s lies. https://t.co/2AnziS8lgJ — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 19, 2025

3.

Trump is a Russian stooge. Putin may as well written this himself. And any Republican in Congress who said they support our allies before, but are silent today over this, are worthless. pic.twitter.com/EwFJzhtsni — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 19, 2025

4.

Almost every ‘fact’ in this statement is a lie. Or ‘fake news’ as someone might say. https://t.co/0UOZMbM0wI — Andrew Neil (@afneil) February 19, 2025

5.

6.

Trump calls Zelensky “a dictator without elections” having lauded Putin, a man who hasn’t had a free or fair election in years and who has prevented elections in Ukraine because he invaded. pic.twitter.com/0ISJmi6FyC — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) February 19, 2025

7.

8.

Trump is Putin’s puppet, and he’s making it clear: NATO’s greatest threat isn’t abroad, it’s sitting in the White House. Blaming Zelensky for Russia’s war is outright Kremlin's propaganda. He’s not just betraying the Atlantic alliance—he’s working to dismantle it. Europe, wake… https://t.co/knRaquG1ji — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 19, 2025

9.

I think Vladimir Putin hacked Donald Trump's account. pic.twitter.com/7TbPv7qhx8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 19, 2025

10.

this is just some evil, evil, evil shit from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/TnIcvQHR58 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 19, 2025

11.

12.

I knew Trump was a Russian shill but never expected him to make it so blatantly obvious. How have the USA allowed this ? He has become an utter tyrant pic.twitter.com/D2wgFYi1tA — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 19, 2025

13.

You're Putin's puppet. Embarrassing, especially since you were a D-list reality star. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 19, 2025

14.

She called it. Trump is Putin's puppet. pic.twitter.com/zyHWLFEn3p — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 19, 2025

15.

Neville Chamberlain, to do him justice, never amplified under his own byline Hitler's propaganda against the Czechs. https://t.co/X7o9RBwxZV — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 19, 2025

16.

An unconscionable post from Donald Trump about Zelenskyy, in which he calls him a "dictator" and threatens Ukraine's existence. pic.twitter.com/ryKoDYzQFk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 19, 2025

17.