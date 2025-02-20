US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump’s angry rant about President Zelenskyy is a new low in his already shameful diplomacy record – 34 condemnations

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 20th, 2025

Having excluded Ukrainian representatives from talks supposedly intended to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump has made highly critical comments about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in terms that leave no doubt that the U.S. can’t be considered a neutral party in the talks.

On Tuesday, while petulantly whining about Ukraine commenting on the situation, Trump appeared to blame them for starting the war.

The comments naturally disturbed President Zelenskyy, who voiced concerns that Trump had fallen for Russian disinformation.

President Thin-Skin clearly lost his rag at the suggestion that he’s anything other than a super-genius and impeccable statesman, so he sprinted (or took his golf cart) to Truth Social to launch an angry tirade against his Ukrainian counterpart.

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

Presumably to please Elon Musk, he also shared the message on Twitter, where it was roundly condemned.

