25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome back to the Poke round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter/X this week. We couldn’t keep all the topical at bay, but we only scooped up the funniest comments.

If you find a new funny person to follow, share the love.

Let’s dive right in –

1.

every time I see an American try to explain how Canada "takes advantage of" the USA, I am viscerally reminded why that entire country collectively cannot be trusted with Kinder Surprise Eggs for their own safety — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) February 16, 2025

2.

Not to be confused. pic.twitter.com/Pxa7HAkkr9 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 17, 2025

3.

At this time, I do not advise invading Canada. It is very cold and you need to wear winter clothes and they have invented a whole martial art based around pulling your sweater over your head so you can’t see and your arms are pinned. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 18, 2025

4.

I can't help feeling that Boots are sounding slightly passive-aggressive here. pic.twitter.com/h1nEXKJF9J — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 18, 2025

5.

STAGES OF HOTEL BUFFET BREAKFAST 1. Admire healthy selection of yoghurt and fruit

2. Start piece of toast in strange grill machine

3. Eat 19 rashers of bacon, 12 sausages and 2.3kg of scrambled egg

4. Toast burned, in bin

5. Eat 4 grapes and a piece of melon to be healthy — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) February 18, 2025

6.

it’s now socially acceptable again to clap when the plane lands — alli (@sonofalli) February 17, 2025

7.

8.

people singing happy birthday to you feels like a real life unskippable ad — Raven (@CloudxRaven) February 18, 2025

9.

Unfortunately, I have the paper towel habit of a much wealthier woman — Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) February 18, 2025

10.

Your call is really important to us but first enjoy this clarinet number for the next seventy five minutes — Dx: Moonstruck (@moonstruckinnyc) February 18, 2025

11.

Having leftovers as a kid: this is the worst day of my LIFE!!! Having leftovers as an adult: the gods have shined brightly on me today. I will always remember this moment and the chilled salty taste of this glorious, lifesaving vegetable pad Thai — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 17, 2025

12.