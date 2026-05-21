What’s the most useless fact permanently stuck in your brain? – 17 things people have memorised but they don’t know why

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Thanks to the information superhighway that is the internet, it’s easier than ever to be exposed to a wealth of weird and wonderful facts.

But is that a good thing, or are we just cluttering up our brains with useless information? OkAdministration1387 was curious to find out, so they put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most useless fact permanently stuck in your brain?’

Get ready to learn some trivial knowledge with these top answers…

1.

‘The reduction gear ratio of the training ship belonging to the maritime academy I went to is 3.67:1.’

-Bike_Mechanic_Man

2.

‘When Vikings would forge their iron they would forge in bones of an animal like bears or wolves they had killed thinking the power of its soul would be in the blade making it stronger like the animal, it would actually make it stronger because the bones would create carbon during the process creating a crude version of steel’

-Vampyrical_Genius

3.

‘A ‘factoid’ is a small piece of incorrect information, but so ubiquitously believed that it is treated as truth. ‘Most people think that a factoid is a little fun fact. ‘So, the widely believed definition of factoid is, in itself, a factoid.’

-AnotherStupidHipster

4.

‘Gary Numan is 13 days older than Gary Oldman’

-Signal_Werewolf_1955

5.

‘Bees can recognize human faces.’

-Desperate_Draft_9760

6.

‘Barilla has a series of official Spotify playlists with running times that perfectly match the cooking time of different pasta shapes. ‘I have never made authentic pasta so never used it.’

-jbps1

7.

‘Bananas are berries but strawberries aren’t. ‘Science was clearly just making stuff up that day’

-LiaCulture

8.

‘If you brake suddenly with a helium balloon floating about in your car, the balloon will go backwards’

-Candid_Zebra1297

9.