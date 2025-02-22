US comebacks donald trump

A woman governor just challenged Donald Trump right to his face and he’ll have hated it so much it’s a simply fabulous watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2025

There’s been no shortage of bizarre and frankly terrifying moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House, as no-one anywhere will need reminding.

But one of the odder aspects of Trunp’s second presidency – at least from an outsider’s point of view – is that there hasn’t been a more vociferous response from the defeated Democrats (maybe there is and we just missed it).

But not any more – well, not for a moment at least – after the Democratic governor for Maine, Janet Mills, got right up in Trump’s face (metaphorically, obviously) slap bang in the White House, and we can’t stop watching.

Inject it into our (and America’s) veins.

Just in case you wanted a little bit more context …

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted.

