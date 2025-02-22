A woman governor just challenged Donald Trump right to his face and he’ll have hated it so much it’s a simply fabulous watch

US comebacks donald trump

There’s been no shortage of bizarre and frankly terrifying moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House, as no-one anywhere will need reminding.

But one of the odder aspects of Trunp’s second presidency – at least from an outsider’s point of view – is that there hasn’t been a more vociferous response from the defeated Democrats (maybe there is and we just missed it).

But not any more – well, not for a moment at least – after the Democratic governor for Maine, Janet Mills, got right up in Trump’s face (metaphorically, obviously) slap bang in the White House, and we can’t stop watching.

TRUMP: The NCAA has complied immediately. That’s good. But I understand Maine — is the governor of Maine here? JANET MILLS: Yeah I’m here TRUMP: Are you not gonna comply? JM: I’m going to comply with state and federal law T: You better do it bc you’re not gonna get any… pic.twitter.com/TLaNe8se7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2025

Inject it into our (and America’s) veins.

Just in case you wanted a little bit more context …

The president of the United States is threatening to shut down the hospitals in Maine until they kick the two trans girls playing sports in Maine off their team https://t.co/OeNd26eh8I — stacy (@stacycay) February 21, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted.

1.

it’s so rare that someone stands up to him, he doesn’t know what to do when it happens and immediately turns into a sulking child. Need more of this. https://t.co/Fhy34l1XMZ — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) February 21, 2025

2.

Bam! Janet Mills refused to be bullied by Trump! She was having none of his misogyny. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 21, 2025

3.

Thank you, Janet Mills. This is how all our elected officials everywhere should be confronting Trump’s authoritarian “we are the law” sentiment. Head on. https://t.co/X0Ka9ACn6T — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 21, 2025

4.

Trump threatening democratically elected governor is what a tyrant normally does. This is un-American and he should apologize. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 21, 2025

5.

BRAVO to Maine Governor Janet Mills for slapping petty tyrant trump in the face with her calmly defiant “see you in court.” THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE. pic.twitter.com/TvtEaudSsb — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 21, 2025

6.