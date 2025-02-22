Liz Truss was asked how it felt sharing an American stage with all those right wingnuts and her response is all you need to know

Politics Liz Truss

As you may very well know by now, former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss was among the speakers at the American right wing lovefest, CPAC.

Fellow speakers included Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw and Steve Bannon basically doing a Nazi salute (or something that looked very much like one). And if they were on the main stage, goodness knows what was going on at the fringe events.

And we mention it again because Truss – who basically spent her moment in the spotlight slagging off the UK to anyone who would listen – was asked how it felt to be speaking at an event alongside such people.

And her response – or lack of it – spoke volumes. Here it is, with questions by the Mirror’s politics journo, Mikey Smith.

I asked Liz Truss if she was comfortable sharing a stage with Steve Bannon after the “salute” incident. Also if she thought her premiership would have been better if she’d had a chainsaw. pic.twitter.com/fzCishNpvG — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 21, 2025

Impeccably done @mikeysmith.

Mikey Thank you, I’m howling

“Do you think you would have done better as PM if you had a Chainsaw” — TeeDee (@tradn19) February 22, 2025

Liz Truss on becoming PM: *We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face* *As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger* LIZ Truss today when asked a few questions: pic.twitter.com/J0yf2teUd6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 21, 2025

She’s a coward as well as an imbecile then. — Matt Thomas (@The_M_Thomas) February 22, 2025

Does she still get tax payer’s funded protection for the rest of her life after being pm for about a month?? — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 21, 2025

If someone handed Liz Truss a chainsaw she would have grabbed it by the moving chain — Prof Tarquin Thunderpenus, Uni of Facebook (@BillBillBill06) February 21, 2025

If you fancy a deeper dive …

Channel 4 News report on CPAC The event where former Prime Minister Liz Truss humiliated herself by attacking the UK pic.twitter.com/kfFxIJc6XP — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 21, 2025

Last word to @mikeysmith.

For more on what Liz Truss has been up to today at CPAC: https://t.co/x24lCYkCio — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 21, 2025

READ MORE

Liz Truss has been slagging off Britain to any American who will listen and these Brits told her precisely where to go – 17 especially straight-talking comebacks

Source @mikeysmith