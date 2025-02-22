Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss was asked how it felt sharing an American stage with all those right wingnuts and her response is all you need to know

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2025

As you may very well know by now, former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss was among the speakers at the American right wing lovefest, CPAC.

Fellow speakers included Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw and Steve Bannon basically doing a Nazi salute (or something that looked very much like one). And if they were on the main stage, goodness knows what was going on at the fringe events.

And we mention it again because Truss – who basically spent her moment in the spotlight slagging off the UK to anyone who would listen – was asked how it felt to be speaking at an event alongside such people.

And her response – or lack of it – spoke volumes. Here it is, with questions by the Mirror’s politics journo, Mikey Smith.

Impeccably done @mikeysmith.

If you fancy a deeper dive …

Last word to @mikeysmith.

