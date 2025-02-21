Liz Truss has been slagging off Britain to any American who will listen and these Brits told her precisely where to go – 17 especially straight-talking comebacks

US donald trump Liz Truss

Time now to go to CPAC – the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland – which is apparently ‘home to the most influential gathering of conservatives in the world’.

And it’s every bit as much fun as that sounds – and more!

Not all of the conservatives attending are influential, however, among them former Prime Minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss, who took the opportunity to basically slag off Britain to any American who will listen. And by the looks of the pictures emerging from the US, that’s a couple of dozen.

Truss: We want a Trump revolution in Britain. We want to flood the zone.

We want Elon and his nerd army of muskrats examining the British deep state. pic.twitter.com/kg60Fw8d90 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2025

And while Truss is no stranger to the deep end, that really did plumb the depths.

These people surely said it best.

1.

Truly the most embarrassing thing the UK will ever export. I wish they’d tariff her. pic.twitter.com/Nos8rVdwDB — Brendan May (@bmay) February 20, 2025

2.

Can we just make her as irrelevant as she is? https://t.co/94BJJ8owfJ — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) February 20, 2025

3.

“Nurse, nurse, she’s got out of bed again” — ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) February 20, 2025

4.

Mental that there’s been life on Earth for 4.3 billion years and I have to exist at exactly the same time as Liz Truss.

pic.twitter.com/VVLm9OUaxH — Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) February 20, 2025

5.

Surely a family member needs to step in now? pic.twitter.com/rtihLHljsa — Craig. (@bambibristol) February 20, 2025

6.

Liz Truss is in her Police Academy 6 phase. Irrelevant, unwatchable, and not in the slightest bit amusing https://t.co/xb0CXFrNkN — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 20, 2025

7.

Liz Truss spoke at the CPAC conference just before Bannon. A former British PM attending a conference where people are literally doing Nazi salutes. Again, when are we going to draw a line on this stuff. Is there a line any more. Is she going to say anything. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 21, 2025

8.