40 magnificent design fails that all belong in Reddit’s ‘crappy design’ hall of fame

One of our favourite corners of Reddit is called ‘crappy design’ which, as the name suggests, is full of magnificent design fails which will make you wonder how they every proceeded beyond the first draft.

And we’ve picked 40 of our favourites which all surely belong in the ‘crappy design’ hall of fame (or, more accurately, infamy).

1. ‘Yoga mat is unintentionally pessimistic’

2. ‘These directional markers at my local hospital are Kiwi footprints. Unfortunately bird footprints look like arrows going the wrong way.’

3. ‘My landlords “carpenter” hooked us up with this beauty today.. ‘

4. ‘His shirt meant to say ‘dope’ but now I only see ‘pedo’’

5. ‘Would you like your chips with or without chips?’

6. ‘This hotel said “yeah, I’ll take the someone was murdered here pattern please.’

7. ‘Should PROBABLY put a little more emphasis on the apostrophe’

8. ‘Not sure they were paying Attention while decorating :)’

9. ‘I honestly don’t know what is going on with this company’s logo or how it’s supposed to be read’



10. ‘This won the design competition’

11. ‘I followed this bus for 4 blocks to wait for it to pull over to share this beautiful work of art’

12. ‘Thanks, I’m Not Ripping That Off’

13. ‘My Friend Is In South Korea And She Saw This In A Playground’

