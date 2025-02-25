Emmanuel Macron fact-checked Donald Trump to his face, and the internet cheered – 18 delighted reactions

US donald trump emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron has always had the measure of Donald Trump. Comedically long and strong handshake sessions have been a common and entertaining feature of their public meetings, and the French President is clearly not intimidated by the American’s status as ‘Leader of the Free World’, or by his more imposing physical presence.

President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him pic.twitter.com/FQkeEORO3S — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

That lack of deference came to the fore on Monday during an audience and press conference at the White House, when Donald Trump shared what we will generously call his misconception about the nature of European financial support for Ukraine.

Watch what happened.

Macron just grabbed Trump’s arm and fact-checked him to his face in real time. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/IIUhaHXmkY — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 24, 2025

“Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They’re getting their money back,” “No, in fact, to be frank, we paid. We paid 60% of the total effort.”

President Macron had another point to make. He weighed in on who should – and shouldn’t – be reimbursing out-of-pocket countries after the Russia-Ukraine war ends.

French President Macron: The United States should be compensated by Russia for expenses incurred in supporting Ukraine, since Russia started the war. pic.twitter.com/8QUAzsGSNB — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 24, 2025

With so much of what Trump says being factually incorrect, due to a heady mix of lack of understanding and blatant lying, it was a refreshing change to see him fact-checked in real time.

Here are some responses that show just how much people enjoyed seeing the President humbled.

1.

Our dumbass president gets fact checked in real time. https://t.co/XNkCk8F9sw — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 24, 2025

2.

When a Frenchman is scoring points against you in your own office it's probably best not to pretend to be internationally respected https://t.co/ZdCfIMiJL4 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 24, 2025

3.

For me, the best bit is Macron interrupting and tapping Trump’s arm… …which is of course, the universal gesture for “pipe down sugar tits”pic.twitter.com/8rUk9P8e6a — . (@MarinaPurkiss) February 24, 2025

4.

Trump's face when Macron says the US should be compensated by Russia, not Ukraine, because they started the war. pic.twitter.com/QCWt3vqyVh — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) February 24, 2025

5.

The way Macron puts his hand on him like he’s shushing some silly little toddler… it’s fucking priceless. pic.twitter.com/doR32Zt24s — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 24, 2025

6.

Hehehe more leaders need to do this. https://t.co/2ITx7K7yzc — Nick(fentanyl czar) (@NickCnf) February 24, 2025

7.

BREAKING: In an incredible moment in front of the world, President Macron brutally interrupted a Trump lie, fearlessly fact checking him in real time. Watch Trump's embarrassed expression.

This is how it's done. pic.twitter.com/sj8JUc3zMa — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 24, 2025

8.

“I support the idea of Ukraine being compensated first.” “Second, all of those who paid should be compensated not by Ukraine, by Russia, because they started the war.” – Emmanuel Macron Right in Trump’s face! pic.twitter.com/Fuk10EsxjB — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) February 24, 2025

9.