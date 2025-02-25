US actors donald trump john lithgow

This ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ fairy tale, written and read by John Lithgow, is a scathing work of art

David Harris. Updated February 25th, 2025

As Donald Trump behaves more and more like a crazed autocrat, even recently referring to himself as ‘King’, right-minded people everywhere are becoming increasingly concerned.

Turns out that US actor John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun, The Crown, Conclave) has been concerned for a while, as he wrote a satirical poetry book during the last Trump term, entitled Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age.

It’s more relevant than ever, and a video of the actor reading from his book has been going viral after it was shared on TikTok by @edisonquill, and subsequently posted by Suzie Rizzio over on X.

Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin…

Wonderful stuff!

Relatable.

