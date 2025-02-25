US actors donald trump john lithgow
This ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ fairy tale, written and read by John Lithgow, is a scathing work of art
As Donald Trump behaves more and more like a crazed autocrat, even recently referring to himself as ‘King’, right-minded people everywhere are becoming increasingly concerned.
Turns out that US actor John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun, The Crown, Conclave) has been concerned for a while, as he wrote a satirical poetry book during the last Trump term, entitled Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age.
It’s more relevant than ever, and a video of the actor reading from his book has been going viral after it was shared on TikTok by @edisonquill, and subsequently posted by Suzie Rizzio over on X.
Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin…
I’m loving this from John Lithgow! pic.twitter.com/fby3ckEU4c
— Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 22, 2025
Wonderful stuff!
1.
Perfection
— Ann Ebert (@ebert_ann) February 23, 2025
2.
Thank you John Lithgow. pic.twitter.com/WIXB6NDwkh
— Random Bot (@randombott) February 23, 2025
3.
You've got to love John Lithgow. Brilliant
— Rene (@Rene295433Rene) February 23, 2025
4.
Excellent. Love the clock going backwards!
— FURF (@GaiennieKaren) February 23, 2025
5.
Trumpty Dumbty will have a great fall.
— Dan Hoch (@HochMusic) February 23, 2025
6.
— Black Jobs (@M4X7MU5) February 23, 2025
7.
John Lithgow for the win! https://t.co/LFStadrKnV
— Happy Pixie (@HappyPixie3) February 23, 2025
8.
I could listen to @JohnLithgow read anything once, but I could listen to him read this one all day. https://t.co/twhUwQrPoT
— Nancy F, Former GOP (@nancyfboy) February 23, 2025
9.
Superb! https://t.co/yOmuKSiAJC
— Alan Grey (@alan1grey) February 23, 2025
10.
Love this! https://t.co/6c2W5H9YHy
— That Chick from Texas (@JenMcPherson55) February 22, 2025
11.
Brilliant. Kudos to whomever illustrated it too. https://t.co/61yGdLKdah
— Niki (@NikiTricoteuse) February 23, 2025
12.
John Lithgow, your‘re the best
Fuck Trump https://t.co/UfSIN3wOhN
— Klaus aus Krefeld (@klauskrefeld) February 23, 2025
Relatable.
WOW I always liked John Lithgow now I LOVE HIM
— Leigh Brown (@Leighski67) February 24, 2025
