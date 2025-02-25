This ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ fairy tale, written and read by John Lithgow, is a scathing work of art

US actors donald trump john lithgow

As Donald Trump behaves more and more like a crazed autocrat, even recently referring to himself as ‘King’, right-minded people everywhere are becoming increasingly concerned.

Turns out that US actor John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun, The Crown, Conclave) has been concerned for a while, as he wrote a satirical poetry book during the last Trump term, entitled Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age.

It’s more relevant than ever, and a video of the actor reading from his book has been going viral after it was shared on TikTok by @edisonquill, and subsequently posted by Suzie Rizzio over on X.

Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin…

I’m loving this from John Lithgow! pic.twitter.com/fby3ckEU4c — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 22, 2025

Wonderful stuff!

Perfection — Ann Ebert (@ebert_ann) February 23, 2025

Thank you John Lithgow. pic.twitter.com/WIXB6NDwkh — Random Bot (@randombott) February 23, 2025

You've got to love John Lithgow. Brilliant — Rene (@Rene295433Rene) February 23, 2025

Excellent. Love the clock going backwards! — FURF (@GaiennieKaren) February 23, 2025

Trumpty Dumbty will have a great fall. — Dan Hoch (@HochMusic) February 23, 2025

John Lithgow for the win! https://t.co/LFStadrKnV — Happy Pixie (@HappyPixie3) February 23, 2025

I could listen to @JohnLithgow read anything once, but I could listen to him read this one all day. https://t.co/twhUwQrPoT — Nancy F, Former GOP (@nancyfboy) February 23, 2025

Love this! https://t.co/6c2W5H9YHy — That Chick from Texas (@JenMcPherson55) February 22, 2025

Brilliant. Kudos to whomever illustrated it too. https://t.co/61yGdLKdah — Niki (@NikiTricoteuse) February 23, 2025

John Lithgow, your‘re the best Fuck Trump https://t.co/UfSIN3wOhN — Klaus aus Krefeld (@klauskrefeld) February 23, 2025

Relatable.

WOW I always liked John Lithgow now I LOVE HIM — Leigh Brown (@Leighski67) February 24, 2025

H/T Suzie rizzio Image Screengrab