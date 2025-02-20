Donald Trump called himself ‘King’ and was royally schooled into the next presidency – 21 sovereign comebacks

US donald trump

Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump has only been back in the White House for a month.

So much has happened since he became President (for the second time) that it feels like we should at least be at the midterms by now. Sadly not.

And while lots of people have suggested that Trump has been acting like he’s a reigning monarch, he hasn’t actually referred to himself as such.

Until now, after he said this on Truth Social after he ditched traffic management measures in New York.

Far from rolling back on this, the White House subsequently doubled down in spectacular style, by doing this.

Weird? Terrifying? Totally f-cked up? You choose.

And while we try to get our heads round it (and work out where the hell he goes next with this), these responses are surely all you need right now.

1.

“Long live the king” is literally the most un-American thing anyone could ever say. https://t.co/QR4NEsCHKX — DawZYN (@D_SAUC3Y) February 19, 2025

2.

3.

4.

Man. i’ve been around long enough to remember when Republicans criticized Barack Obama for having Greek columns on his 2008 convention stage https://t.co/yg0M4Aca9N — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 19, 2025

5.

BREAKING: The anti-American buffoon who called Zelensky a “dictator” just 4 hours ago has now declared himself “The King.” You can’t make this level of hypocrisy up. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 19, 2025

6.

7.

America fought a revolution to rid itself of kings. No special laws for special aristocrats. Only the democratic republic with equal rights for all. Every true American hates the crown. You love the crown, because you hate the American experiment. — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) February 19, 2025

8.

9.

The official White House account just referred to Trump as a “king” and posted an image with a crown on his head. They’re not even hiding it. pic.twitter.com/v2CE2x4NkS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 19, 2025

10.

Trump now refers to himself as “the king” Impeach. pic.twitter.com/U5LVM5O9K7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 19, 2025

11.