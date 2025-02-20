US donald trump

Donald Trump called himself ‘King’ and was royally schooled into the next presidency – 21 sovereign comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

Hard to believe we know but Donald Trump has only been back in the White House for a month.

So much has happened since he became President (for the second time) that it feels like we should at least be at the midterms by now. Sadly not.

And while lots of people have suggested that Trump has been acting like he’s a reigning monarch, he hasn’t actually referred to himself as such.

Until now, after he said this on Truth Social after he ditched traffic management measures in New York.

Far from rolling back on this, the White House subsequently doubled down in spectacular style, by doing this.

Weird? Terrifying? Totally f-cked up? You choose.

And while we try to get our heads round it (and work out where the hell he goes next with this), these responses are surely all you need right now.

