Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger

This hilarious video of ‘Learning the Alphabet with Arnold Schwarzenegger’ is word perfect

David Harris. Updated February 26th, 2025

We recently featured a completely bizarre 1980s Japanese advert for an ‘energy shot’ featuring the great Arnold Schwarzenegger which had many of you scratching your heads in utter bewilderment.

Well now the Austrian actor / politician / bodybuilder has been going viral again, thanks to this rather wonderful edited video by TwinkieMan which was shared on Twitter by All The Right Movies.

It’s a guide to learning the alphabet, the Arnie way.

Let’s have a look.

It’s fair to say that people enjoyed the lesson.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Zero Point gave well-earned praise to one bit in particular.

READ MORE

Arnold Schwarzenegger on why the ‘self-made man’ is a myth went viral all over again because it’s so good

Source All The Right Moves Image Screengrab