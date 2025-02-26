Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger
This hilarious video of ‘Learning the Alphabet with Arnold Schwarzenegger’ is word perfect
We recently featured a completely bizarre 1980s Japanese advert for an ‘energy shot’ featuring the great Arnold Schwarzenegger which had many of you scratching your heads in utter bewilderment.
Well now the Austrian actor / politician / bodybuilder has been going viral again, thanks to this rather wonderful edited video by TwinkieMan which was shared on Twitter by All The Right Movies.
It’s a guide to learning the alphabet, the Arnie way.
Let’s have a look.
Learning the alphabet with ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER. By TwinkieMan. pic.twitter.com/p82UbPvOpu
— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 16, 2025
It’s fair to say that people enjoyed the lesson.
1.
This is gold. Thank you.
— Adam DeCicco (@AdamDeCicco) February 16, 2025
2.
This is the only way to learn proper English with a beautiful Austrian accent
— Patricio M (@PatoDevelop) February 16, 2025
3.
I laughed too hard.
— Nerds Of X (@NerdsOfX) February 16, 2025
4.
I thought W was gonna be pic.twitter.com/shi7oO2grL
— Kill Steel: Vol. 3 (@KillSteelVol3) February 17, 2025
5.
I was hoping L was pic.twitter.com/OPhOAjt9ap
— LaVidaLysandra™ CLEFan4Life (@LaVidaLysandra) February 16, 2025
6.
this shouldve been S pic.twitter.com/QvnsBndcCf
— Chris telling you CODY SUCKS EGGS! (@chrisj_greene) February 16, 2025
7.
Thank you for doing this haha
— JamesRyan119 (@memesbro88) February 16, 2025
8.
Can we replace the phonetic alphabet with this https://t.co/DYGOulOhT9
— Alex Hutnik (@alexhutnik) February 16, 2025
9.
A is for Arnold is the GOAT
This is amazing https://t.co/zhKcwgW0qQ
— Matt Leslie (@matthewgleslie) February 16, 2025
10.
Learning is fun. https://t.co/elxBBhbEEW
— Mimetic Poly Alloy Lifeform (@AndrewIpsoFacto) February 16, 2025
11.
This is brilliant. https://t.co/0dX1muN9v8
— Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) February 17, 2025
12.
This made my day https://t.co/0W2NeY29zj
— 805 Studios (@Studios805) February 16, 2025
13.
In tears here https://t.co/2dGzoBjQhz
— Ahmad No'man (@Nam3oN) February 16, 2025
14.
This is absolutely fantastic! https://t.co/vxMystRqvE
— Jordan Griffiths (@JordiGriff) January 1, 2024
15.
My resolution is to learn the alphabet again https://t.co/FvtM1AqN61
— James King (@james_king22) January 1, 2024
16.
Outstanding https://t.co/ynjJnTG77v
— ExHullKiwi (@HullKiwi) December 31, 2023
Zero Point gave well-earned praise to one bit in particular.
“L” is for “I Lied” is better writing than any movie or show made in the last 12 months.
— Zero Point (@McBreezy100) February 16, 2025
