This hilarious video of ‘Learning the Alphabet with Arnold Schwarzenegger’ is word perfect

Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger

We recently featured a completely bizarre 1980s Japanese advert for an ‘energy shot’ featuring the great Arnold Schwarzenegger which had many of you scratching your heads in utter bewilderment.

Well now the Austrian actor / politician / bodybuilder has been going viral again, thanks to this rather wonderful edited video by TwinkieMan which was shared on Twitter by All The Right Movies.

It’s a guide to learning the alphabet, the Arnie way.

Let’s have a look.

Learning the alphabet with ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER. By TwinkieMan. pic.twitter.com/p82UbPvOpu — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 16, 2025

It’s fair to say that people enjoyed the lesson.

1.

This is gold. Thank you. — Adam DeCicco (@AdamDeCicco) February 16, 2025

2.

This is the only way to learn proper English with a beautiful Austrian accent — Patricio M (@PatoDevelop) February 16, 2025

3.

I laughed too hard. — Nerds Of X (@NerdsOfX) February 16, 2025

4.

I thought W was gonna be pic.twitter.com/shi7oO2grL — Kill Steel: Vol. 3 (@KillSteelVol3) February 17, 2025

5.

I was hoping L was pic.twitter.com/OPhOAjt9ap — LaVidaLysandra™  CLEFan4Life (@LaVidaLysandra) February 16, 2025

6.

this shouldve been S pic.twitter.com/QvnsBndcCf — Chris telling you CODY SUCKS EGGS! (@chrisj_greene) February 16, 2025

7.

Thank you for doing this haha — JamesRyan119 (@memesbro88) February 16, 2025

8.

Can we replace the phonetic alphabet with this https://t.co/DYGOulOhT9 — Alex Hutnik (@alexhutnik) February 16, 2025

9.

A is for Arnold is the GOAT This is amazing https://t.co/zhKcwgW0qQ — Matt Leslie (@matthewgleslie) February 16, 2025

10.

Learning is fun. https://t.co/elxBBhbEEW — Mimetic Poly Alloy Lifeform (@AndrewIpsoFacto) February 16, 2025

11.

12.

This made my day https://t.co/0W2NeY29zj — 805 Studios (@Studios805) February 16, 2025

13.

14.

This is absolutely fantastic! https://t.co/vxMystRqvE — Jordan Griffiths (@JordiGriff) January 1, 2024

15.

My resolution is to learn the alphabet again https://t.co/FvtM1AqN61 — James King (@james_king22) January 1, 2024

16.

Zero Point gave well-earned praise to one bit in particular.

“L” is for “I Lied” is better writing than any movie or show made in the last 12 months. — Zero Point (@McBreezy100) February 16, 2025

Source All The Right Moves Image Screengrab