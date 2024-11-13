In ‘The 80s were wild’ news, this Japanese energy shot ad starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is off-the-scale surreal

Celebrity actors advertising

We’d never heard of Japanese vitamin shot Alinamin before this advert resurfaced, and we’re not sure we’ll be dashing out to buy any now, to be quite honest with you – but the ad itself is a wild ride, and very much of its time.

Arnie did about twenty Japanese commercials in the 80s and 90s, and they're all insane. I'm not sure what product is being advertised here, but I can only presume it's some kind of liquid hallucinogenic. pic.twitter.com/8Vd5HBtVwr — Regi Fontana (@FontanaRegi) November 9, 2024

Go, Arnie! Peak-fame Arnold Schwarzenegger must have cost the same as the national debt of a small country, but just for the novelty factor – it’s absolutely worth it.

These people seem to agree.

1.

This is exactly the work I want to segue into. https://t.co/aE2seNIP1J — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) November 10, 2024

2.

This rules https://t.co/cHrJkDS8PK — your friend Joe (@JoeTheRube) November 10, 2024

3.

I love seeing international commercials like these when it involves peeps we recognize. Probably fun AF to do these gigs too I assume. — Mike(e) Markumas Jr (@tmosfear) November 9, 2024

4.

I want whatever it is https://t.co/FCpJsyGydW — #bluecheckmark-ish (@oohcooper) November 10, 2024

5.

I was really into watching arnold Japanese commercials on 2006 YouTube driven mostly by the novelty this man was our state’s governor. https://t.co/BZQlN3B7jG — Emir of Catarrh (@b_rye_crush) November 10, 2024

6.

Somebody needs to make a docuseries looking into the history of batshit celeb endorsements. Call it ‘Ad CamPain’ and make it 10 hours long. https://t.co/ORfsRUfvyF — Eastwood Allen (@Eastwoodallen) November 10, 2024

7.

8.

The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/eLy53Aerj9 — Nato Coles (@NatoColes) November 10, 2024

9.

They don’t make ‘em like this anymore — AMC_Vagrant (@amc_vagrant) November 9, 2024

10.

This is an incredible fucking find. https://t.co/OhHpIKdsM9 — Zealous Avocado (@zealousavocado) November 10, 2024

11.

He transcended the language barrier solely by making that Ahhnohld noise. Bro did not utter a single intelligible word, just Arnold noises. https://t.co/7iJIOPaBhr — MNNAFellaÐank_MayMays420_69.mpIII (@dank_maymays420) November 10, 2024

It reminded Adam Wynn of another celebrity endorsement.

Have you ever seen Nic Cage’s Japanese commercials for pachinko? They’re amazing. — Adam Wynn (@42cobras) November 9, 2024

We couldn’t leave it at that. Brace yourself for Nic Cage going full Nic Cage.

Source Regi Fontana Image Screengrab