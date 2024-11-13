Celebrity actors advertising

In ‘The 80s were wild’ news, this Japanese energy shot ad starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is off-the-scale surreal

Poke Staff. Updated November 13th, 2024

We’d never heard of Japanese vitamin shot Alinamin before this advert resurfaced, and we’re not sure we’ll be dashing out to buy any now, to be quite honest with you – but the ad itself is a wild ride, and very much of its time.

Go, Arnie! Peak-fame Arnold Schwarzenegger must have cost the same as the national debt of a small country, but just for the novelty factor – it’s absolutely worth it.

These people seem to agree.

It reminded Adam Wynn of another celebrity endorsement.

We couldn’t leave it at that. Brace yourself for Nic Cage going full Nic Cage.

Source Regi Fontana Image Screengrab