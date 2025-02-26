People have been sharing their ‘unpopular UK opinions’ and it turns out we’re not alone after all (well, some of them)

Life Britain r/AskUK

There is a lot of received wisdom when it comes to opinions about the UK, things we’ve been told are good or bad that we simply agree with, because it has always been so.

However, some enquiring minds think a bit harder about the entrenched beliefs of Britain, and come up with points of view that differ from the norm. Over on the AskUK subreddit, Bubbly_Celery4034 asked ‘What’s your unpopular UK opinion?’ and offered their own example:

‘Mine is that a battered sausage and chips is better than fish and chips.’

And plenty of people jumped in with their own thoughts, with varying degrees of seriousness.

1.

‘The British obsession with dogs is annoying. Dogs chasing me in the park, licking me at the coffee shop, trying to steal my food at the pub, barking etc. keep your dogs on a lead, people!’

–Baraka_1503

2.

‘Gastropubs are neither gastro or pubs.’

–LuDdErS68

3.

‘A full English is way too much and a bit gross.’

–FletchLives99

4.

‘Cadbury never made good chocolate. People who think the quality declined think this because:

‘A) The overall standard of the UK chocolate market has increased a lot in the last 20 years. B) We liked Dairy Milk when we were children and basically had no standards to compare it with. C) They don’t like the idea of American companies and just assume the quality would decline under American ownership.’

–PixieBaronicsi

5.

‘British countryside is not particularly remarkable. It’s nice, but by no means anything special.

‘People seem to have this notion that the ‘green and pleasant land’ is somehow one of a kind. Most of it is homogenous farms and semi-wild fields that can be found across most of Eurasia, but with no particularly amazing standout features (notable mountains, valleys, lakes, beaches, etc.) that distinguish other European counties.

‘And before anyone starts, I’m talking UK-wide. Scotland is also not particularly impressive.’

–MattyJMP

6.

‘Queen are, and always have been, massively overrated.’

–stevemillions

7.

‘Fawlty Towers and Only Fools and Horses are not funny.’

–Cheese_Dinosaur

8.

‘Tea tastes better with a slice of lemon than it ever could with milk. In fact, honestly: milk has no business in tea.’

–afrobrit

9.

‘Sorry Scotland, but Irn-Bru doesn’t taste nice. It’s only popular because it’s made in Scotland, if it was from any other country it wouldn’t be drank.’

–EquivalentAccess1669

10.

‘That we have to start thinking about some basic charges on the NHS, say appointments. Not for treatment.’

–Whulad

11.

‘Yorkshire Puddings are just alright. Most of the time I wouldn’t bother making them to add to a roast.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave