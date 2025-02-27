A cost-cutting Maga said they should make it a 3-sided Pentagon but couldn’t think of a name for it and you’ll be facepalming into next year

US donald trump

We hadn’t come across Tommy Tuberville before but now we’re struggling to forget him. Well, for the next 48 hours at least,

Tuberville is the Republican senator for Alabama and is he a big of fan of Donald Trump and his costcutting sidekick, Elon Musk? Of course he is!

So much so that Tuberville suggested on Fox News – where else? – that they should cut the number of sides at the Pentagon from five to three. Only problem was he couldn’t think of a name for it.

And you’ll be facepalming into next year, at the very least.

Tuberville: We have to start in the Pentagon. We need to make a trigon, three sides instead of five sides in the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/hJd5ihHRDU — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2025

A Trigon?

If only we had a name for a three-sided shape. https://t.co/BPIxqV2gN8 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 27, 2025

Tuberville doesn’t have a trigon of functioning braincells. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2025

A “trigon” or as some folks call it, a fucking triangle. https://t.co/zXVTdk0BFJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2025

Dumbest member of Congress — OG Fella (@Garrett_Fella) February 27, 2025

We are doomed. https://t.co/2oMjjWHlqV — The Seneca Project (@senecaprojectus) February 27, 2025

How does he breathe and walk at the same time? — GroundChuck (@BlueJock) February 27, 2025

The country where senators don’t know a shape with three sides is called a triangle and not a “tri-gon” wants to end the department of education… https://t.co/bzWB3i2HN4 — Travon Free (@Travon) February 27, 2025

Does he not know what a triangle is? — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) February 27, 2025

And finally, just in case anyone couldn’t hear at the very back.

He should make it two and let bigons be bigons.

