A cost-cutting Maga said they should make it a 3-sided Pentagon but couldn’t think of a name for it and you’ll be facepalming into next year

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2025

We hadn’t come across Tommy Tuberville before but now we’re struggling to forget him. Well, for the next 48 hours at least,

Tuberville is the Republican senator for Alabama and is he a big of fan of Donald Trump and his costcutting sidekick, Elon Musk? Of course he is!

So much so that Tuberville suggested on Fox News – where else? – that they should cut the number of sides at the Pentagon from five to three. Only problem was he couldn’t think of a name for it.

And you’ll be facepalming into next year, at the very least.

A Trigon?

And finally, just in case anyone couldn’t hear at the very back.

He should make it two and let bigons be bigons.

Source @Acyn