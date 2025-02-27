US donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump asked his cabinet who didn’t like Musk – in front of Elon Musk – and if ever a moment captured the White House right now, it’s this

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2025

If ever a moment captured the state of the White House right now then this is surely it, a moment from Donald Trump’s first Cabinet which was attended by his sidekick-in-chief, Elon Musk.

Not just attended but pretty much dominated by the Tesla trollster, and one moment in particular stood out when the president was asked about suggestions that some members of his government weren’t entirely happy about it.

And their response spoke volumes.

Properly chilling.

And also this.

To conclude …

Sourde @Acyn