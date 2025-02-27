Donald Trump asked his cabinet who didn’t like Musk – in front of Elon Musk – and if ever a moment captured the White House right now, it’s this

US donald trump elon musk

If ever a moment captured the state of the White House right now then this is surely it, a moment from Donald Trump’s first Cabinet which was attended by his sidekick-in-chief, Elon Musk.

Not just attended but pretty much dominated by the Tesla trollster, and one moment in particular stood out when the president was asked about suggestions that some members of his government weren’t entirely happy about it.

And their response spoke volumes.

Trump: Let the cabinet speak for a second. Anybody unhappy with Elon? pic.twitter.com/H5lmpynZRX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

Properly chilling.

1.

What a clown show. These people all sitting there while Musk pontificates. The first chance they get to speak they are just told to applaud Musk. Did Kim Jong-un script this for them? https://t.co/BsL2vnOwNt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2025

2.

The nervous laughter. Imagine any one of them objecting to anything trump says. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) February 26, 2025

3.

He threatens to throw anyone out who is unhappy with @elonmusk and then asks if anyone is unhappy with him and no one says a word. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND HIS ENTIRE FUCKING CABINET IS SUBSERVIENT TO AN UNELECTED BILLIONAIRE Really great job, MAGA voters https://t.co/l8BfFQh4xg — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) February 26, 2025

4.

Sycophants are very much happy with Elon especially because they don’t want to be thrown out of office. Very happy with Elon‍♂️ — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) February 26, 2025

5.

So Trump said “let the cabinet speak”… but then he didn’t let the cabinet speak. No surprise there — SpeakUpUSA (@co68388919) February 26, 2025

6.

Trump steps in because he knows the answer is “yes.” Take a look at Rubio face throughout this whole ridiculous performance. https://t.co/YosHFiVLNR — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 27, 2025

7.

Watching a room full of supposed leaders reduced to a Musk cheer squad is peak 21st-century corporate dystopia. — Mashtar (@Engineerr_17) February 26, 2025

8.

Look at these s clapping to please Comrade Trump. This is like Kim Jong Un’s cabinet meeting. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 26, 2025

9.

This reminds me of the time he forced everyone to say something positive about him. — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) February 26, 2025

And also this.

Bizarre that Trump tells Elon to let the cabinet speak and give feedback on him, yet never actually gives them the chance to talk. Another interesting observation: Elon doesn’t seem to know when to stop speaking or when a question would be better answered by someone else. Either… — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) February 26, 2025

To conclude …

“it is not even possible for anyone to be unhappy with Elon, but dear leader asking the question shows his strength and wisdom in welcoming dissent” https://t.co/XeIemUPB1h pic.twitter.com/AmBFi2J5jN — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) February 26, 2025

