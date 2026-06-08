US donald trump magas

Magas thought Donald Trump’s hilarious interview flounce out was a sign of epic strength and ended up schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 8th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been walking out of interviews again after an interviewer dared asked him a question he didn’t like and – worse – actually push back with some cold, hard facts.

This time it was the estimable NBC News journalist Kristen Welker on the Meet The Press programme who was firmly putting the President in his place.

We’ve written about all our favourite reactions over here, but we mention it again because some Magas thought that walking out wasn’t sign of weakness on Trump’s part. Oh no. The very opposite in fact!

Like this person.

And indeed this person.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comebacks came thick and fast and very entertaining they were too.

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