Magas thought Donald Trump’s hilarious interview flounce out was a sign of epic strength and ended up schooled into next year

US donald trump magas

Donald Trump’s been walking out of interviews again after an interviewer dared asked him a question he didn’t like and – worse – actually push back with some cold, hard facts.

This time it was the estimable NBC News journalist Kristen Welker on the Meet The Press programme who was firmly putting the President in his place.

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview Welker: Just to be very clear, there’s no evidence of what you’re saying. Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

We’ve written about all our favourite reactions over here, but we mention it again because some Magas thought that walking out wasn’t sign of weakness on Trump’s part. Oh no. The very opposite in fact!

Like this person.

Trump drops NBC’s mic on the ground, walks off an interview with Kristen Welker. He’s still got it. pic.twitter.com/cG9qboL07V — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 7, 2026

And indeed this person.

Trump just humiliated Kristen Welker on her own show, got up from the interview and left her begging: “I travelled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview!” Then she blamed the rain to her viewers🤣 pic.twitter.com/q7pFLkPpmy — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 7, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comebacks came thick and fast and very entertaining they were too.

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To watch this and your takeaway is “she was humiliated” is so fucking pathetic and embarrassing. https://t.co/k1Xixe9k5K — Pushing The Limits With Brian Shapiro (@TheBrianShapiro) June 7, 2026

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He gets called out for his lies and walks off like a snowflake bitch. — I Find Snowflakes on X (@FindXSnowflakes) June 7, 2026

4.

If you mean running away like a chicken when questions get tough, yeah he sure has still got it alright. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 7, 2026

5.

Always weird to me that conservatives act like he’s the toughest man in America when literally a follow up question is enough to make him turn completely beet red and crash out https://t.co/gZwBAMeO9T — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 7, 2026

6.

Trump is what happens when you’ve never been humbled in a fist fight.

(or even been in one) You were born with intimidation money And you’ve never had any friends that would tell you to quit being such a pussy. Exhibit A 👇 https://t.co/0fM5tZkPlS — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 7, 2026

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