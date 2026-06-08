Politics telegraph

Camilla Tominey’s ‘won’t somebody think of the middle-class Right-wingers’ plea had everyone rushing to their tiny violins – 19 responses completely devoid of sympathy

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We cross now to the tragic life of Camilla Tominey, Daily Telegraph editor and columnist, host of Telegraph podcast The Daily T, political presenter on GBeebies, and specialist reporter on the Royal Family.

We can’t imagine how the poor woman manages to make ends meet – and as for having her say, well – that’s clearly out of the question.

At least, she seems to think she’s unheard.

In case you were wondering what the privately educated Ms Tominey is raging about – as we all were – it’s:

Boris Johnson wasting his massive parliamentary majority

Keir Starmer being the PM

The open borders she imagines the UK has

Andy Burnham trying to get back into the Commons

Motability cars being given to able-bodied people – allegedly

And many more equally earth-shattering and definitely not just made-up problems.

Tweeters were completely out of fu sympathy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages:1 2