Camilla Tominey’s ‘won’t somebody think of the middle-class Right-wingers’ plea had everyone rushing to their tiny violins – 19 responses completely devoid of sympathy

Politics telegraph

We cross now to the tragic life of Camilla Tominey, Daily Telegraph editor and columnist, host of Telegraph podcast The Daily T, political presenter on GBeebies, and specialist reporter on the Royal Family.

We can’t imagine how the poor woman manages to make ends meet – and as for having her say, well – that’s clearly out of the question.

At least, she seems to think she’s unheard.

'The Left considers its anger to be virtuous. But conservatives cross about the state of Britain are castigated or condemned.' Read more from @CamillaTominy here 👇https://t.co/2YW6vhlaJ4 pic.twitter.com/pGJO8fE1BE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 5, 2026

In case you were wondering what the privately educated Ms Tominey is raging about – as we all were – it’s:

Boris Johnson wasting his massive parliamentary majority Keir Starmer being the PM The open borders she imagines the UK has Andy Burnham trying to get back into the Commons Motability cars being given to able-bodied people – allegedly

And many more equally earth-shattering and definitely not just made-up problems.

Tweeters were completely out of fu sympathy.

1.

Dear @CamillaTominey You are NOT a victim Of ANYTHING STFU & stop the bollocks pic.twitter.com/YgwnvAoYzd — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) June 6, 2026

2.

Camilla, you are the host of a national syndicated television show and have a newspaper column; your views are representative of practically the entire ruling class of the Western Hemisphere pic.twitter.com/G3uwQGPKod — keewa 🇵🇸 (@keewa) June 6, 2026

3.

Camilla Tominy makes hundreds of thousands of pounds for her faux outrage. She does not care who she hurts in the process. https://t.co/q1ZkM1S8EH — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 6, 2026

4.

“Does my lived experience not count?” She screams from her pulpit of a nationally syndicated conservative paper. pic.twitter.com/EDNwIoRgtE — Meredith (@Mere_Constant) June 7, 2026

5.

Those who are being castigated are those that are playing politics over a tragedy The same people who have formed an opinion based entirely on their own unconscious or otherwise racial bias as they read the opinions of the hate mongers. They will have not read the judge’s summary — Carto Crazy aka Jeff Owen, Swindon #Rejoiner Woke (@MapdraughterUK) June 5, 2026

6.

When the staff walk in on your broadcast to the nation. pic.twitter.com/qUDxgrrLIa — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) June 6, 2026

7.

The idiocy of writing an article asking if her opinion matters as an Op Ed in an internationally syndicated publication is scarily stupid — Batcow (@batcow1239) June 6, 2026

8.

Far from being the "silent majority" they are always at pains to present themselves as, the right are, in fact, the "never shuts the fuck up minority". — j (@augustus_gtrs) June 6, 2026

9.

The obvious differnce being tht much of what enrages the 'angry right' is not lived experience. It's not evn reality. Alot of it is seething bundles of conspiracy theories, mistruths, half-truths & blatant lies. Fed to them by bot farms & bad faith actors, yet happily gobbld down — Steve Bradley 🇺🇦 (@bradley_steve) June 6, 2026

10.