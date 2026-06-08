It’s Pride Month so the edgy Laurence Fox has been burning flags again – 17 withering replies

Politics Laurence fox pride month

As he slides ever deeper into irrelevance, Laurence Fox is always looking for cheap stunts to keep himself in the news. Well, maybe not the news, but he’s certainly angling for more traction on his monetised Twitter account.

So, this Pride Month, The Pathetic Mr. Fox has returned to one of his attention-grabbing ‘greatest hits’, namely setting fire to a Pride flag in his back garden. So utterly tiresome and predictable.

Here’s the video he shared on his account.

*TRIGGER WARNING: CONTAINS SCENES OF LAWRENCE FOX ‘SINGING’*

It’s that time of year again! There is only one way to celebrate the holy month of pride! Happy child mutilation month, you deviant Marxist perverts! Fuck pride! pic.twitter.com/EO048ynVPP — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 5, 2026

Who’s an edgy boy? And so to the replies.

1.

Laurence, you keep calling it ‘that time of year’ as if anyone were waiting for your annual tantrum. Pride isn’t the problem, your obsession with other people’s lives is.

If you spent half as much energy on your career you might not be tweeting bitterness into the void every June — The Beaver 🏴‍☠️ (@FiendishlyNerdy) June 5, 2026

2.

3.

Trying to get attention again? — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) June 5, 2026

4.

Wow! That went up in flames almost a quickly as your career. — Simon Cherry (@authorscherry) June 5, 2026

5.

The cap, the hair, the clothes and the flag burning. Billie not let you see the kids again? — friar tuck (@snowflake_friar) June 6, 2026

6.

How rubbish can a man’s life be, that he wakes up and thinks today I get my iPhone and film myself burning a pride flag? – like really think about that…. Honestly it’s so pathetic what a 💩 person — AYO ADESINA #HUNTED (@mcDarke) June 6, 2026

7.

Mortified for you doing this. So embarrassing. To think at some point you actually had a film career and now reduced to this mess. Get in the bin. — Josh (@northmadt) June 5, 2026

8.

Oh here we go. It's Laurence Fox 'look at me everyone' day – hour – minute -second AGAIN. This man really needs help. Did he not get enough attention as a child? — Juliet New (@Anxiousmum77) June 5, 2026

9.