Politics Laurence fox pride month

It’s Pride Month so the edgy Laurence Fox has been burning flags again – 17 withering replies

David Harris. Updated June 8th, 2026

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As he slides ever deeper into irrelevance, Laurence Fox is always looking for cheap stunts to keep himself in the news. Well, maybe not the news, but he’s certainly angling for more traction on his monetised Twitter account.

So, this Pride Month, The Pathetic Mr. Fox has returned to one of his attention-grabbing ‘greatest hits’, namely setting fire to a Pride flag in his back garden. So utterly tiresome and predictable.

Here’s the video he shared on his account.

*TRIGGER WARNING: CONTAINS SCENES OF LAWRENCE FOX ‘SINGING’*

Who’s an edgy boy? And so to the replies.

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