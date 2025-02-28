Gaslighting or cognitive impairment? Trump distances himself from his ‘Zelenskyy is a dictator’ comments

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer‘s crucial visit to the White House is being hailed as a triumph in most quarters, after he deployed a charm offensive and a letter from the King to woo the President.

"It's an invitation for a second state visit, this is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Keir Starmer says The UK PM presents US President Donald Trump with a letter from King Charles Follow live: https://t.co/dtc58GwKos pic.twitter.com/VrMgBgo9CJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 27, 2025

He had his Macron moment, calling out disinformation in real time – first on the topic of the UK’s basis of funding Ukraine …

Keir Starmer has to correct Trump when he starts talking bollocks, for the 2nd time, about the Europeans getting their money back. pic.twitter.com/bqSYTt5hXs — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 27, 2025

Then setting JD Vance straight on the UK’s record on free speech.

J D Vance criticises free speech in UK Keir Starmer corrects him, saying we have free speech in the UK pic.twitter.com/gaZY4RcrL6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 27, 2025

Trump was making a lot of positive noises about that so-called special relationship, when a reporter raised the issue of his outrageous accusation against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, resulting in this extraordinary response.

Reporter: Do you still think Zelenskyy is a dictator? Trump: Umm did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question pic.twitter.com/ocmCUHZJ4E — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2025

Erm …

Trump attacks Zelenskyy: "He refuses to have elections. He's low in the real Ukrainian polls … the only thing he was really good at was playing Joe Biden like a fiddle … a dictator without elections, Zelenskyy gotta move fast or he won't have a country left." pic.twitter.com/fZCgrTE4WV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2025

Another day, another reason to question whether this guy knows his words are on record. The internet had thoughts and questions.

1.

“Do you still think that Mr. Zelensky is a dictator?” “Did I say that? Can't believe I said that.” AaaaAaAaaAaaaAAAaaaAAaaaAa!!!! pic.twitter.com/ANDolvQeml — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2025

2.

So Trumpers, three options: He's senile. He's a liar. Or both. https://t.co/2e2bvkFGnc — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 27, 2025

3.

We've long known Donald Trump's conveniently remembers and forgets things in whatever way serves his interests in-the-moment. It turns out this convenient capacity to forget can be purchased for national mineral rights. https://t.co/ORGZbz5CYx — Robb Willer (@RobbWiller) February 27, 2025

4.

Reporter: Do you still think that President Zelensky is a dictator? Trump: “Did I say that? I can't believe I said that"

(yes, he did, more than once) pic.twitter.com/QcnGOpOKJG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 27, 2025

5.

Time for a “person woman man camera TV” retest https://t.co/TohABpyFdI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 27, 2025

6.

If Biden had done this, the media would be doing wall-to-wall coverage on “the mental decline of the president” https://t.co/REUzugenXo — Marco Frieri (@MarcoAFrieri) February 27, 2025

7.

Might want to delete this post Donald if you want to claim it never happened. https://t.co/YufFaxtjmp pic.twitter.com/aTcGNFuYeQ — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 27, 2025

8.

Trump on calling Zelenskyy a dictator: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.” Ok. So either he’s demented with memory loss or a just a huge asshole. Which is it? pic.twitter.com/QJQklcXGD9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 27, 2025

9.