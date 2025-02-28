US donald trump Keir Starmer

Gaslighting or cognitive impairment? Trump distances himself from his ‘Zelenskyy is a dictator’ comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2025

Keir Starmer‘s crucial visit to the White House is being hailed as a triumph in most quarters, after he deployed a charm offensive and a letter from the King to woo the President.

He had his Macron moment, calling out disinformation in real time – first on the topic of the UK’s basis of funding Ukraine …

Then setting JD Vance straight on the UK’s record on free speech.

Trump was making a lot of positive noises about that so-called special relationship, when a reporter raised the issue of his outrageous accusation against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, resulting in this extraordinary response.

Erm …

Another day, another reason to question whether this guy knows his words are on record. The internet had thoughts and questions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

