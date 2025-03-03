17 of the most refreshingly creative business cards you’ll see today

Pics clever adverts

In the cut-throat world of business, it’s vital to get your services noticed, as well as to make sure potential clients can contact you when they need to. One way to do that is to have your mobile number and job description tattooed onto your forehead, but a less disturbing way is to give out memorable business cards.

These 17 creative thinkers have done just that. The cards …not the tattoo.

1. To remind people of their baldness



2. A tiny baby grand from the piano tuner



3. It’s a name, not an instruction



4. Have a drink on the English teacher – as long as it’s tea



5. A palette from the artist



6. Cotton wool pads made for a skin expert



7. An optician’s portable eye test



8. The turf-layers mini lawn



9. A cheeky little card from a plumber

