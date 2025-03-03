Angela Rayner’s anecdote about her huge faux pas on a visit to Keir Starmer is like something out of the most cringeworthy sitcom ever

Politics Angela Rayner

It would be a strange thing if anyone managed to get to adulthood without having at least a few embarrassing memories. You know the ones – they turn up in your brain, unbidden, as you’re trying to drop off to sleep.

While most of us, apart from stand-up comedians, try to keep these things to ourselves, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner confessed to an absolutely mind-boggling faux pas during an interview in the Times. James Heale shared the excruciating section.

Quite the anecdote from Rayner in today’s Times: pic.twitter.com/Ie6LBkFGhv — James Heale (@JAHeale) February 28, 2025

In case that’s not clear, here it is again in all its mortifying glory.

Angela Rayner briefly covers her face with her left hand and shakes her head in embarrassment. Then she laughs. The deputy prime minister is talking about going round for a drink at Sir Keir Starmer’s flat above Downing Street. It had all been good until he left her there alone. And he was only gone for a few minutes. “I found a bottle of whisky,” she says. “And- yeah I opened it. When he comes back, I’m going, ‘Keir! This is such nice whisky!’ And he’s standing there, looking at me, going, ‘Errrrr…'” The bottle, it turned out, was a treasured prime ministerial possession as the last thing one of his closest friends gave him before dying four years ago. Starmer had never intended it to be drunk. “I felt really bad when he told me,” says Rayner. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m mortified!'” Her laugh, both more natural and recognisable than any other current politician’s, has begun climbing upwards as she tells the story.

So many thoughts. So many massive questions, all – thankfully – addressed by these reactions.

1.

Opening an unopened bottle of whisky in someone else’s home…is it prissily middle class of me to think that’s really weird behaviour? https://t.co/QFN7wRExe4 — Ian Leslie (@mrianleslie) February 28, 2025

2.

You could not waterboard this out of me. Who finds an unopened bottle of whisky in someone’s house and just opens it without asking them? Absolutely weird behaviour and not funny. https://t.co/7on6HFXOFA — Laura McConnell (@LauraFMcConnell) February 28, 2025

3.

this is extremely jez from peep show coded https://t.co/8707Ej6NHH — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) March 1, 2025

4.

Wars have been started over less — Adam James Pollock (@aIIegoricaI) February 28, 2025

5.

6.

I am embarrassed for her — BC Girl (@FraserVal_girl) March 1, 2025

7.

This is without doubt the least ‘funny’ anecdote I have ever read… WHY IS SHE LAUGHING ABOUT THIS https://t.co/py8JQzgcLP — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 28, 2025

8.

love how bumbling the British are. every UK sitcom has this episode in the first series https://t.co/MwbXOBXPCt — these posts are curated (@curatedposts) February 28, 2025

9.

Staggering this is an actual quote, not a malicious briefing. https://t.co/UstVNfWCEG — Tom Goldie (@TomGoldie92) February 28, 2025

10.

Never ever ever ever ever open a random bottle of whisky without asking. Jesus H. Why is she sharing this story? Why would she tell anyone she did this? I’ve got second hand mortification. https://t.co/2k02ndsaRE — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) February 28, 2025

11.

12.

This Angela Rayner story is basically the house-sitting episode of Black Books. pic.twitter.com/qZPo2Ff7TY — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 1, 2025

Hello, This is Ivan even expanded on the idea that it was all very sitcom-like.

It’s so classic sitcom, isn’t it? Brash, free spirited Northern lady drives uptight lawyer bonkers but teaches him how to loosen up & enjoy himself. It Never Rayners But It Pours, starring Su Pollard & Simon Cadell. https://t.co/bBrQtz751w — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) March 1, 2025

One hundred per cent, would watch.

READ MORE

Laura Kuenssberg’s Angela Rayner ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was and and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch

Source: The Times, via James Heale Image: James Heale, Wikimedia Commons