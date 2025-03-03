Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Hollywood ‘always made Russia the bad guy’ and was schooled into another dimension

US hollywood marjorie taylor greene takedowns

To the world now of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gun-loving, Trump-worshipping Republican senator for whom no conspiracy theory is too out of this world.

And this week MTG has been thinking about how unfair Hollywood has been to Russia over the years, outrageously stereotyping them as the bad guy for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

Have you ever noticed how for decades now Hollywood always made Russia the bad guy in their movies? It’s like Americans have been programmed to believe Russia must be the enemy at all times. And now after years of sending billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine and… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 1, 2025

Yeah come on Hollywood, where are the Ukrainian villains? Eh? EH?

‘Have you ever noticed how for decades now Hollywood always made Russia the bad guy in their movies? It’s like Americans have been programmed to believe Russia must be the enemy at all times. ‘And now after years of sending billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine and supporting a proxy war with Russia, all that it has led to is over 1 million dead and slaughtered Ukrainians and Russians, and also many economic sanctions that has driven inflation all over the world. ‘It’s time for diplomacy and time for peace. It’s time to restore good relations and lift the sanctions and develop good trading partners with not only Ukraine, but with Russia as well. ‘This will lead to world, peace, and prosperity for all.’

We’re not sure which particular movie she had been watching to bring this on, but our money’s on either Goldeneye or Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, assuming they are not too complicated for her.

Whatever, there was no end of people happy to help and she ended up schooled into another dimension.

I think it’s because Russia has been the actual bad guy in real life for several centuries, Marge. pic.twitter.com/9LMFZeIe2x — Kareem Rifai (@KareemRifai) March 1, 2025

Because they are the bad guys, you tool. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 1, 2025

Man it’s almost like they’ve been our literal actual enemy and adversary since 1945 you absolute troglodyte https://t.co/Orz4AetYe8 — Dev (@MorsExMare) March 2, 2025

The Russians have been the bad guys for a very long time, with just a couple of breaks for lunch. https://t.co/Rbj5iOMGaU — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 2, 2025

Have you ever heard of the Cold War? — Taiwan Freedom – 台灣自由 (@TaiwanFreedom89) March 1, 2025

