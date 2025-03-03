Politics elon musk nigel farage

Nigel Farage said Elon Musk and Steve Bannon definitely didn’t do Nazi salutes and these are surely the only responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

Nigel Farage took time out from appearing on BBC1’s Question Time to instead show up on Nick Ferrari’s LBC breakfast show.

And we mention him because of this particular questioner who asked about his appearance at CPAC in the US, where Farage spoke and where Steve Bannon appeared to do something very similar to a Nazi salute just days after Elon Musk did the same thing.

Farage is a big fan of Musk, almost as much as he is a big fan of his ‘good friend’ Steve Bannon (never has the old phrase, know someone by the friends they keep felt more apt).

Anyway, Farage said they definitely weren’t Nazi salutes – the very thought – and this is why.

And here is the clip in full if you want to listen for yourself.

And these are surely the only responses you need.

