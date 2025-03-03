Nigel Farage said Elon Musk and Steve Bannon definitely didn’t do Nazi salutes and these are surely the only responses you need

Politics elon musk nigel farage

Nigel Farage took time out from appearing on BBC1’s Question Time to instead show up on Nick Ferrari’s LBC breakfast show.

And we mention him because of this particular questioner who asked about his appearance at CPAC in the US, where Farage spoke and where Steve Bannon appeared to do something very similar to a Nazi salute just days after Elon Musk did the same thing.

Farage is a big fan of Musk, almost as much as he is a big fan of his ‘good friend’ Steve Bannon (never has the old phrase, know someone by the friends they keep felt more apt).

Anyway, Farage said they definitely weren’t Nazi salutes – the very thought – and this is why.

Nigel Farage says that Elon Musk and Steve Bannon’s Nazi salutes were “not really Nazi salutes” because “they were out to the side.” — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 3, 2025

And here is the clip in full if you want to listen for yourself.

@Nigel_Farage refusing to identify the Nazi salute as a Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/x4NZInrz2N — Fox Pollock (@PollockFox) March 3, 2025

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Which side, this side ??

. pic.twitter.com/EFlkTjONVh — Bill Howarth #FBPE #RejoinEU (@bill_howarth) March 3, 2025

2.

So he’s saying that they were too far right to be Nazi salutes? The irony. — London Titan (@LondonTitan) March 3, 2025

3.

Amazing that we’ve ended up having to discuss this. What a world. https://t.co/CcdUdwpApG — Brendan May (@bmay) March 3, 2025

4.

I guess we can at least defer to Farage regarding his expertise on what constitutes a Nazi salute. https://t.co/Z3THIh0kIv — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) March 3, 2025

5.

Out to the side, you say. What like this one? pic.twitter.com/4IlAGvkjB4 — JohnMartin #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) March 3, 2025

