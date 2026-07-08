Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

Politics Hannah Spencer Laila Cunningham nigel farage

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham was on duty to speak on behalf of Nigel Farage, who prefers to do his talking via pre-recorded video clips these days.

Cunningham was naturally standing up for her big boss’s decision to stand down as an MP in Clacton so he can immediately stand for election as an MP in Clacton, a valiant attempt to take on the establishment of course and not at all an attempt to divert attention from all those millions he’s been pocketing.

Anyway, this particular line of defence from Cunningham prompted a ‘noises off’ knee-jerk reaction from fellow guest, Green MP Hannah Spencer, and it surely spoke not just for us but the entire observable universe.

OBSESSED with this reaction from Hannah Spencer#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/FiAITX8pMA — Mark (@mrkphllps1) July 7, 2026

Apology not accepted! Because it was 100% not necessary.

The Medusa stare back from Cunningham. Pure spite in human form. pic.twitter.com/ZaoDlICE9t — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) July 7, 2026

She tried so hard not to laugh 🤭 — George (@Georgewhtv) July 8, 2026

Green MP Hannah Spencer literally laughed out loud at Laila Cunningham. It was such a funny moment! Laila struggled all programme but she collapsed after that! 🤣 https://t.co/3yRk5BWkK0 — Matthew Ford (@warmatters) July 8, 2026

“Nigel’s been very honest” How can anyone keep a straight face with that comment. — NoName (@vocalreasoning) July 8, 2026

it’s the immediate apology 😂 https://t.co/3pDkCyynst — Jack Robinson (@JackEORobinson) July 8, 2026

She’s all of us. — ReallyFatiguedHuman (@HumanSoTired) July 8, 2026

Don’t ever apologise Hannah, it’s actually nice to hear a genuine emotion from an MP 😂 — UncleJoeJoe (@AntifaUncleJoeJ) July 8, 2026

And if you fancy a little bit more of where that came from, here is a longer clip from Tuesday night’s Newsnight.

Quite possibly the worst edition of BBC Newsnight ever As Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham reveals herself to be an absolute disgrace, shouting and speaking over other guests What a sad day for the BBC and the country at large pic.twitter.com/tu7owZWnNW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2026

To conclude …

Never be sorry for reacting like a decent human being Hannah pic.twitter.com/3vI8cEBiPx — Relish Hendy aka 💙Nanny Jen💙 (@relish_hendy) July 8, 2026

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

Source @mrkphllps1