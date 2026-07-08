Politics Hannah Spencer Laila Cunningham nigel farage

Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham was on duty to speak on behalf of Nigel Farage, who prefers to do his talking via pre-recorded video clips these days.

Cunningham was naturally standing up for her big boss’s decision to stand down as an MP in Clacton so he can immediately stand for election as an MP in Clacton, a valiant attempt to take on the establishment of course and not at all an attempt to divert attention from all those millions he’s been pocketing.

Anyway, this particular line of defence from Cunningham prompted a ‘noises off’ knee-jerk reaction from fellow guest, Green MP Hannah Spencer, and it surely spoke not just for us but the entire observable universe.

Apology not accepted! Because it was 100% not necessary.

And if you fancy a little bit more of where that came from, here is a longer clip from Tuesday night’s Newsnight.

To conclude …

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Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

Source @mrkphllps1