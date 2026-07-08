Rachel Reeves just gave Nigel Farage what he wanted but the derisive way she did it is a delicious taste of the mockery to come

Politics nigel farage Rachel reeves

Nigel Farage has been granted his wish by chancellor Rachel Reeves and allowed to stand down as Clacton’s MP so he can … stand in the subsequent by-election to be MP for Clacton.

It’s part of the way the Commons does things that only the chancellor can do this, and because MPs are technically not allowed to stand down they are appointed to a role neither of us will have heard of before.

But that’s not the reason we’re here, the reason is Reeves’ savage final payoff which is surely a sign of things to come for the Reform UK leader, whose gamble appears to have blown up in his face just 24 hours later.

I will accept Nigel Farage’s request to be appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead. It is a farce and a desperate distraction, and the people of Clacton deserve better. But if he wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won't stop him. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 8, 2026

Ooof.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for Reeves, a phrase we’ve not used too often (ever) on these pages before.

1.

It's worth it for the pre-election Question Time episode alone. https://t.co/xQkWI5ECKB — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 8, 2026

2.

Most sensible thing Reeves has ever said. — Marc Lungley 🚩 (@MarcLungley) July 8, 2026

3.

4.

5.

The by-election is on. Nigel Farage cannot pull out now. https://t.co/Tr6OI6rFV4 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 8, 2026

6.

Loooool that was actually funny https://t.co/xr8CNCAjt4 — Georgina Hollifield 💚 (@sp4rkl3jumpr0p3) July 8, 2026

7.

Rachel Reeves finally discovering something called a "personality". https://t.co/YFtLLY4hOx — Samiksha's State of the Debate (@samikshassotd) July 8, 2026

8.

9.

Bless her. She finally got a good line in, albeit it 5 minutes before retirement. — John 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LoamAndLight) July 8, 2026

10.

Proper LOLZ https://t.co/9EYrnI1Muw — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) July 8, 2026

11.

Oh she clocked him — 🔶Alexander🔶 (@testosteroneHAV) July 8, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it …

You just couldn't help putting the nasty dig in the second paragraph, could you? Well, you've been a terrible Chancellor, and your government are a bunch of clowns. You deserve the criticism because you've been consistently nasty towards others. — Thomas King (@TomK_Brit1993) July 8, 2026

Because ‘nasty’ is never a word you’d associate with Farage, eh readers?

Source