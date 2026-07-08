Politics nigel farage Rachel reeves

Rachel Reeves just gave Nigel Farage what he wanted but the derisive way she did it is a delicious taste of the mockery to come

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been granted his wish by chancellor Rachel Reeves and allowed to stand down as Clacton’s MP so he can … stand in the subsequent by-election to be MP for Clacton.

It’s part of the way the Commons does things that only the chancellor can do this, and because MPs are technically not allowed to stand down they are appointed to a role neither of us will have heard of before.

But that’s not the reason we’re here, the reason is Reeves’ savage final payoff which is surely a sign of things to come for the Reform UK leader, whose gamble appears to have blown up in his face just 24 hours later.

Ooof.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for Reeves, a phrase we’ve not used too often (ever) on these pages before.

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Not everyone appreciated it …

Because ‘nasty’ is never a word you’d associate with Farage, eh readers?

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