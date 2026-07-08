Politics donald trump erdogan turkey

The Turkish president appeared to guide Donald Trump by hand during his NATO visit and these 17 replies demand a new cognitive test

Saul Hutson. Updated July 8th, 2026

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Donald Trump flew across the world to attend a NATO summit in Turkey this week. It seems the jet lag kicked in immediately.

The President came down onto the tarmac to meet Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and that’s when things appeared to get interesting.

Now possibly Erdoğan likes to get hands on with his guests, or he felt the need to guide Trump by hand because he had no idea where he was going to go next.

Whatever the truth, Twitter didn’t long to share its verdict.

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