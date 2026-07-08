The Turkish president appeared to guide Donald Trump by hand during his NATO visit and these 17 replies demand a new cognitive test

Politics donald trump erdogan turkey

Donald Trump flew across the world to attend a NATO summit in Turkey this week. It seems the jet lag kicked in immediately.

The President came down onto the tarmac to meet Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and that’s when things appeared to get interesting.

Erdogan clutches a wandering Trump’s arm to guide him around pic.twitter.com/MnP2JxdVA1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026

Now possibly Erdoğan likes to get hands on with his guests, or he felt the need to guide Trump by hand because he had no idea where he was going to go next.

Whatever the truth, Twitter didn’t long to share its verdict.

1.

I honestly don’t even know what to say anymore. Why does he get to fall asleep in public, slur and stumble over his words, and be dazed and confused in public and nothing happen??? Biden was quite literally run out of town for far, far less than this. Why does Trump get a pass?? https://t.co/E8NHJ1wCjX — Tim (@trouble_man90) July 7, 2026

2.

It looks like two patients at a rest home out for a walk. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 7, 2026

3.

THE PRESIDENT OF TURKEY IS NOW DONALD TRUMP’S CARETAKER. BIG JOB. DON’T FORGET NAP TIME. GOOD LUCK! — Governor GCN https://t.co/6sIrT0ODmX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 7, 2026

4.

Weekend at Recep’s pic.twitter.com/GPlxpLLG4x — Action time – watch for it (@DaysonRick) July 7, 2026

5.

Erdogan has to clutch Trump’s arm and physically guide him because he’s wandering off, disoriented. At nearly 80, this is what visible cognitive decline looks like. 🥸 — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) July 7, 2026

6.