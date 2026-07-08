Politics Laila Cunningham lbc nigel farage

Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham was so brutally owned on LBC over Nigel ‘£5m’ Farage’s by-election stunt it was absolutely magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham who went on to LBC to insist that, no, Nigel Farage’s byelection stunt wasn’t just a totally narcissistic publicity stunt designed to distract attention from the rising tide of sleaze around Reform UK HQ.

Except it didn’t turn out to be quite so easy as all that because presenter Tom Swarbrick was on especially sparkling form, especially over the idea that Farage was in effect apolitical when he was given that £5m bung, sorry, security donation, despite being chairman of Reform UK at the time.

And if we got owned as badly as this on national radio we wouldn’t leave the house for a week (not that we go out much anyway).

Mega blooming oof.

And these people surely said it best.

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