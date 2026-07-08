Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham was so brutally owned on LBC over Nigel ‘£5m’ Farage’s by-election stunt it was absolutely magnificent

Politics Laila Cunningham lbc nigel farage

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham who went on to LBC to insist that, no, Nigel Farage’s byelection stunt wasn’t just a totally narcissistic publicity stunt designed to distract attention from the rising tide of sleaze around Reform UK HQ.

Except it didn’t turn out to be quite so easy as all that because presenter Tom Swarbrick was on especially sparkling form, especially over the idea that Farage was in effect apolitical when he was given that £5m bung, sorry, security donation, despite being chairman of Reform UK at the time.

And if we got owned as badly as this on national radio we wouldn’t leave the house for a week (not that we go out much anyway).

❌ Political campaigner

✅ Social media influencer Laila Cunningham repeatedly denies that ‘social media influencer’ Nigel Farage was ‘politically active’ when he was chairman of Reform UK.

@TomSwarbrick1 pic.twitter.com/us2ZLNXqGy — LBC (@LBC) July 7, 2026

Mega blooming oof.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Oh my god… She’s had an absolute mare here I genuinely felt for her at one point Apparently Farage was not ‘politically active’ when CEO of Reform Maaaaaaaaate.

pic.twitter.com/AmZq3DwlWW — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 8, 2026

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Farage is a social media influencer 🤣🤣. https://t.co/vq62FjyGu9 — Lorena Knobchopper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gypsypup13) July 8, 2026

4.

Watch Tom Swarbrick tie Laila Cunningham(Reform) up in knots over Farage being politically active. 🤣#LBC pic.twitter.com/aKN9mRs5hH — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 7, 2026

5.

One minute they’re telling us that Farage is the, “most influential politician of his generation” Then – when he’s caught with his grubby little fingers in the honey pot – he’s no longer a politician, just your average private citizen Who’s mates keep throwing £Millions at him https://t.co/yEWkxiKMWR — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) July 8, 2026

6.

I just don’t understand how for a nano second they thought they could stand up this line Farage wasn’t politically active Leaving aside his controlling role in Reform the fact is he’s been politically active continuously since at least 1999 when he was elected as an MEP… — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 7, 2026

7.

She was a Crown Prosecutor FFS, I imagine her conviction rates were quite low, much like her IQ. — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 7, 2026

8.

I believe the shape she’s tying herself into over Nigel Farage’s indefensible conduct so very humiliatingly is called “the triple pretzel”. — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) July 8, 2026

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